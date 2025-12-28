Residents in Pavlikeni Municipality to Rely on Post Offices for Lev-to-Euro Conversion

December 28, 2025, Sunday
Bulgaria: Residents in Pavlikeni Municipality to Rely on Post Offices for Lev-to-Euro Conversion @Wikimedia Commons

In the municipality of Pavlikeni, residents will primarily rely on post offices to convert their lev savings into euros once the new year begins. The municipal center hosts only a single bank branch, limiting local banking options.

In Byala Cherkva, the situation is more restrictive: the only bank branch is closed, and its ATM has been removed. Officials are in talks with another bank to provide services, as residents from surrounding villages depend on nearby banking and would otherwise need to travel to Pavlikeni, a challenge for communities lacking transport connections to the municipal center.

Outside of Pavlikeni, euro exchanges will be conducted exclusively through post offices, which will operate under increased police supervision, according to Mayor Emanuil Manolov. He noted that post offices exist in every settlement, though their hours vary, and in smaller villages, local mayors will coordinate exchanges. Home social patronage services may assist residents in special cases, such as collecting medications or handling money exchanges, although these arrangements are ad hoc rather than a standardized system.

Arrangements for residents of nursing homes to exchange their savings have not yet been finalized.

To ensure security, high-end counterfeit detection devices have been provided to every mayoralty and municipal unit handling cash transactions.

