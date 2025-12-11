Bulgaria Records Weakest Construction Growth as EU Sector Recovers

Business » INDUSTRY | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 13:12
In October, construction production in the European Union showed a rebound after two months of decline, while Bulgaria continued to experience a contraction, according to Eurostat data.

Across the EU, construction activity rose by 0.8% compared to September, which had seen a slight decrease of 0.1%. In the euro area, production expanded by 0.9% from the previous month, rebounding from a 0.6% contraction in September. The largest monthly gains were reported in Slovenia, where construction jumped 6%, followed by Germany with 3.3% and Portugal with 3.1%.

Bulgaria’s construction sector, however, recorded a 1% decline in October, following a 0.9% decrease in September. Only a few other countries experienced steeper drops that month, including Slovakia (-6%), Hungary (-2%), and Romania (-1.9%).

On an annual basis, construction production in the EU increased by 1.3% in October, up from 0.4% in September, while the euro area saw a 0.5% rise after a 0.4% decrease the previous month. Bulgaria maintained positive growth compared to October 2024, marking the 22nd consecutive month of annual expansion, but the increase was the weakest recorded since September 2024.

When comparing year-on-year growth, Bulgaria lagged behind several EU countries. Slovenia led with a 36% rise, followed by Romania at 13.9%, Hungary 9.7%, the Czech Republic 7.2%, Finland 6.5%, Poland 4.2%, Slovakia 4%, and Sweden 3.6%.

