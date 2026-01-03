Bulgarian INSAIT Ranks 13th in Europe, Surpassing Oxford, London and Berlin

The Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" has achieved a remarkable position in Europe, securing 13th place according to CSRankings, a global ranking system for universities and research institutes in computer science and artificial intelligence.

This ranking places INSAIT ahead of some of Europe’s most prestigious institutions, including the University of Oxford, University College London, the Technical University of Berlin, and the Milan Polytechnic. Among Eastern European organizations, INSAIT holds the top spot. CSRankings evaluates only publications presented at the most selective and high-impact international conferences, making it a reliable measure of the scientific influence and activity of an institution. Out of more than 1,400 universities and research organizations active in computer science across Europe, only the top-performing ones appear in the ranking. Traditionally, these top positions are held by institutions with extensive experience and a long record of results, making INSAIT’s rapid rise a historic achievement for Bulgaria and the region.

The ranking reflects the period from INSAIT’s first publications in 2023 to the present, covering its core research areas: computer vision, robotics, machine learning, natural language processing, and algorithms. In some fields, the Institute ranks even higher, for instance, in computer vision, it reaches the top six in Europe.

“The success of INSAIT is historic, particularly for a scientific institution founded only in April 2022. This achievement reinforces Bulgaria’s position as a leader in one of the most competitive and strategically important scientific areas in Europe today,” the Ministry of Education and Science noted.