Most Bulgarians Support Election Law Changes, Fewer Favor Paper Ballots

A recent Myara survey indicates that most Bulgarians favor changes to the electoral system ahead of upcoming elections. About 74% of respondents support legislative reform, while 22.6% oppose it. When it comes to voting methods, 42.4% prefer machine-only voting, 35.2% favor a combination of machines and paper ballots, and 16.8% support paper-only voting. When asked to make a definitive choice, 59.4% selected machines and 28.7% chose paper ballots.

The survey also highlights concerns about the impact of the 2026 budget not being adopted. Nearly 64% of participants believe this will negatively affect living standards, while 31.8% disagree. On responsibility for the budget impasse, 53.9% attribute it to all political parties, 33.5% blame the current government, and 8.2% see the opposition as at fault.

Economic sentiment ahead of the holiday season shows a mixed picture. Around 43% of respondents report no change in their purchasing power compared to last year, while 42.2% feel their ability to buy goods and gifts has declined. Only about 10% feel financially better off than last year, with the remainder unable to assess. Younger and working-age Bulgarians are more likely to maintain their purchasing capacity, whereas the elderly report the greatest decline.

The survey reflects the opinions of 802 adult Bulgarians and was conducted between December 15 and 17. Analysts note that such quick polls provide initial observations and help form hypotheses for more detailed studies.