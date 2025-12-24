Bulgaria’s Ski Resorts Remain Among Europe’s Cheapest: Prices for the 2025–2026 Season

For yet another winter, Bulgaria’s leading ski resorts continue to rank among Europe’s most affordable mountain destinations. Borovets and Bansko again place in the top five cheapest resorts on the continent, drawing attention as the new ski season approaches. With Bansko officially opening the 2025–2026 season on December 13, interest is now focused on the cost of lift passes across the main resorts.

Bansko

According to information published by the resort, the price of a seasonal lift pass for adults in Bansko is set at BGN 1,700, which equals approximately EUR 869. The same price applies to an all-year pass. Students, school pupils and pensioners can purchase a seasonal pass for BGN 1,600, or about EUR 818, while children aged between 7 and 11.99 years pay BGN 900, roughly EUR 460. For children up to 6.99 years of age and pensioners over 75, the fee remains symbolic at BGN 100, equivalent to around EUR 51.

The ski season in Bansko is scheduled to run from December 1, 2025, until April 12, 2026, with no price difference between seasonal and annual lift cards.

Pamporovo

In Pamporovo, season passes come at a higher cost. The standard full-season pass is priced at BGN 1,906.93, or about EUR 975, while a weekday-only version is available for BGN 1,329.96, approximately EUR 680. The resort also offers shorter and more budget-friendly options, including a Sunday morning pass for BGN 43 (around EUR 22) and a two-day pass priced at BGN 102, or roughly EUR 52.

An official opening date for Pamporovo’s ski season has not yet been announced. However, promotional offers remain valid until December 15, with season passes including night skiing priced at BGN 1,900 for adults (around EUR 972) and BGN 1,300 for children and young people up to 22 years old, or about EUR 665.

Borovets

Borovets also updated its pricing structure for the upcoming winter. A standard seasonal pass with night skiing for adults aged 23 to 74 costs BGN 1,994.95, which is close to EUR 1,020. For children and young people up to the age of 22, the price is BGN 1,365.17, or roughly EUR 698. A weekday-only seasonal pass, excluding public holidays, is offered at BGN 1,050.28, equivalent to about EUR 537.

This season, Borovets is introducing a new option: an annual pass with night skiing included, priced at BGN 2,303.97, or approximately EUR 1,178. The resort expects to welcome skiers for the first runs of the season on December 27.