Christmas Day in Bulgaria: A Celebration of Family and Feast

After the quiet, meatless traditions of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in Bulgaria bursts into life with joy, abundance, and the unmistakable aroma of roasting meat filling homes across the country. December 25th, known as Коледа (Koleda), transforms the solemn fasting into a full-blown celebration where families gather to feast, exchange gifts, and enjoy each other's company.

The morning often begins with a special Christmas liturgy at church. Many Bulgarians attend the service, dressed in their finest clothes, to celebrate the birth of Christ. The churches are beautifully decorated with evergreens, candles flicker throughout, and the sound of hymns creates an atmosphere of reverence and celebration. Even those who don't regularly attend church often make an exception for Christmas, as the holiday holds deep cultural significance beyond its religious roots.

Once home, the real festivities begin. The strict fasting rules of Christmas Eve are officially over, which means meat returns to the table in spectacular fashion. The centerpiece of most Christmas Day meals is roasted pork, often a whole suckling pig or a large pork roast seasoned with herbs and spices. The tradition of pork for Christmas dates back centuries and symbolizes prosperity and abundance. Some families also prepare roasted chicken or turkey, but pork remains the traditional favorite.

Alongside the main course, you'll find a spread that would make anyone's mouth water. Patatnik (a potato dish), various salads including the beloved Shopska salad with its colorful mix of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, and plenty of sirene (Bulgarian white cheese), fresh bread, and of course, banitsa - this time made with cheese since the fasting has ended. The Christmas Day banitsa is even more indulgent than its Eve counterpart, loaded with layers of buttery phyllo and creamy filling.

Wine flows freely at the table, with many families bringing out their homemade rakia (a strong fruit brandy) to toast to health, happiness, and prosperity. The toasts themselves are an important part of the meal, with the head of the household typically leading with wishes for the family and the year ahead. Each person at the table takes turns sharing their hopes and gratitude.

Bulgarian Christmas bread, the koledna pitka, appears again on Christmas Day, but this time it's often even more elaborately decorated. The coin tradition continues; if you didn't find it on Christmas Eve, you have another chance on Christmas Day. Whoever discovers the coin in their piece of bread will supposedly have good luck and health throughout the coming year. Children especially get excited about this tradition, carefully examining each bite.

Gift-giving happens on Christmas Day in Bulgaria, though the tradition has evolved over time with Western influence. In Socialist times, Bulgarian children received gifts from Dyado Mraz (Grandfather Frost) who resembles Santa Claus but has his own distinct Bulgarian character. Modern Bulgarian families have embraced the Western tradition ot Santa Claus, enthusiastically, and children wake up on Christmas morning with the same excitement as kids around the world.

The afternoon often involves visiting extended family members, neighbors, and friends. Bulgarians take hospitality seriously, and dropping by someone's home on Christmas Day means you'll be welcomed with open arms and offered food and drink, regardless of how much you protest that you've already eaten. Each household wants to share their Christmas joy and culinary creations.

In villages and smaller communities, the tradition of koledari continues into Christmas Day. These groups of carolers, who began their rounds on Christmas Eve, visit homes throughout the day, bringing blessings and festive cheer. They're welcomed everywhere and rewarded with treats, money, and generous portions of Christmas food.

Games and entertainment fill the hours between meals. Families play cards, board games, or simply sit together sharing stories and laughter. In recent years, many Bulgarian families have adopted the tradition of watching Christmas movies together, blending modern customs with traditional values of togetherness.

As evening approaches, the celebration mellows into a warm, contented atmosphere. The house is full of the day's memories, the table still laden with leftovers that will be enjoyed for days to come.