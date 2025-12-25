From Banitsa to Pork: How Rising Prices Are Inflating the Holiday Table in Bulgaria

This year’s traditional holiday table will come at a noticeably higher cost compared to last Christmas, according to calculations by economists from the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training (ISSIO) at the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions.

Their estimates show that a four-member household will need between 210 and 220 leva (approximately 107 to 113 euro) to cover both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. By comparison, the same festive menu cost about 185 leva (around 95 euro) a year ago.

For Christmas Eve alone, households are expected to spend between 85 and 90 leva (about 43 to 46 euro). Analysts point out that dried fruits and nuts account for a significant share of the expenses, with products such as dried plums priced at 7.99 leva (around 4.1 euro) for 300 grams and mixed nuts reaching 12.59 leva (about 6.4 euro) for the same quantity.

The Christmas Day meal is estimated at 125 to 130 leva (roughly 64 to 66 euro). Pork remains the most expensive item, averaging around 22 leva per kilogram (about 11.3 euro). The calculation also includes common additions to the holiday table such as potatoes, rice, seasonal vegetables, traditional banitsa, salad and wine.

Since the start of the year, the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions has been tracking the so-called small consumer basket, whose value reached 112.80 leva (around 57.7 euro) in November. Experts have highlighted several concerning patterns, including cases where prices in smaller shops are lower than in large retail chains, as well as wholesale-to-retail markups of 65 to 70 percent for some staple foods, including cheese.

According to trade union analysts, the continued increase in food prices is pushing up the overall cost of living and requires a corresponding income policy response. The CTU is calling for more active intervention by the Commission for the Protection of Competition to curb speculative pricing and unfair commercial practices.

ISSIO also recalls that ongoing price monitoring is part of a memorandum signed in June 2025 between the Council of Ministers, social partners, the Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition Commission. The agreement is aimed at safeguarding consumer interests as Bulgaria prepares for its forthcoming accession to the eurozone.