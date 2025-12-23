Euro Coin Starter Kits in High Demand: Bulgaria's National Bank Opens Overtime on December 27

Ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026, and due to heightened demand for euro coin starter kits featuring the national side, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will extend its working hours for customer service on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

At the BNB central building, located at 1 Knyaz Alexander I Square in Sofia, the cash desks will cater exclusively to individuals seeking to purchase euro coin starter kits. Meanwhile, the BNB Cash Center at 10 Mihail Tenev Street in the Polygona district of Sofia will handle both the sale of euro coin starter kits to individuals and the exchange of coins and banknotes in leva.

Customer service at both locations will run continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., allowing the public ample opportunity to obtain starter kits and conduct currency exchanges in preparation for the introduction of the euro.

Starter packs of Bulgarian euro coins cost 20 leva for individuals and 200 leva for traders/legal entities, containing €10.23 and €102.30 respectively in coins of all denominations that can be used after the euro adoption date. Individuals buy one set (42 coins) for 20 leva, while traders buy a large pack (10 standard sets) for 200 leva, containing a total of 420 coins.

