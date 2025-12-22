EU Withholds €152 Million from Bulgaria’s Recovery Plan

World » EU | December 22, 2025, Monday // 19:16
Bulgaria: EU Withholds €152 Million from Bulgaria’s Recovery Plan

The European Commission has temporarily suspended €152,896,496 from Bulgaria’s third installment under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). Bulgaria had requested a total of €1,618,592,629 for the third tranche, which means the country will receive roughly €1.47 billion until the withheld funds are released.

The Commission cited Bulgaria’s failure to fully implement two key milestones as the reason for the suspension. The first milestone concerns the establishment and effective functioning of the Anti-Corruption Commission. The second relates to the adoption of legal measures ensuring the accountability and criminal liability of the Prosecutor General. On December 1, Brussels formally communicated its assessment to Sofia, allowing one month for the submission of observations. Bulgaria replied on December 3, stating that it had no comments.

This is the second instance of partial suspension under the NRRP. In November, the Commission temporarily withheld €214.5 million from the second installment, which totals €653 million, also due to delays in implementing a key milestone tied to the Anti-Corruption Commission, though the issue differed from the current one.

The release of the €152 million will depend on Bulgaria taking the necessary steps to satisfy the Commission regarding the two outstanding milestones. The country has six months to meet these requirements. In parallel, Sofia may submit formal comments on the decision within a two-month period.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: plan, Bulgaria, Commission, EU

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Introduce One-Day Vignette from February 2026, Prices Set in Euros and Leva

Starting February 3, 2026, a one-day vignette will be available for passenger vehicles up to 3.5 tons, allowing access to Bulgaria’s national road network for 24 hours, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced. The cost of the new vignette will be 4

Society | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

2026: A Pivotal Year for Bulgaria’s Energy Strategy

The upcoming year promises to be decisive for Bulgaria’s energy sector, determining whether the country will secure a strong position within Europe’s evolving energy and industrial framework or remain on the periphery

Business » Energy | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

From Leva to Euro: Children in Plovdiv Practice Currency Through Games and Projects

In Plovdiv, students at Tsar Simeon the Great Secondary School are learning about the euro and how to handle money ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone

Society » Education | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Farmers Have Until January 5 to Choose Their Tax Regime

Farmers in Bulgaria must decide on their income tax regime by January 5, 2026, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced.

Business » Industry | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro: How to Handle Coins and Small Change

With Bulgaria set to join the eurozone in less than a week, many citizens are wondering what to do with their accumulated small change.

Business » Finance | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

ECB to Celebrate Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry with Special Light Display

The European Central Bank will mark Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone with a special illumination of its southern facade in Frankfurt, overlooking the Main River, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde announced on Facebook

World » EU | December 22, 2025, Monday // 14:53

Macron: Europe Must Reopen Direct Talks with Putin to Secure Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that Europe must establish a direct channel of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that engagement with Moscow is necessary to complement ongoing US-led negotiations on Ukraine.

World » EU | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:48

All Seven Bulgarian Candidates Cleared for European Prosecutor Hearing

All seven Bulgarian nominees for the post of European Prosecutor have been cleared to take part in a public hearing

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Could Boost Bulgarian Auto Parts and Brandy Exports

The European Parliament in Strasbourg approved on Tuesday a measure to introduce a temporary “sudden brake” on the EU-Mercosur trade agreemen

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 08:44

Europe Moves to Beat Russia with 'Military Schengen' - Troops Could Cross Borders in 24 Hours

The European Parliament has called for a “military Schengen” to enhance the EU’s ability to respond rapidly to potential threats, particularly amid Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 08:08

Britain and EU agree on UK’s return to Erasmus Student Exchange Programme

Britain and the European Union have reached an agreement under which the United Kingdom will return to the Erasmus student exchange programme, nearly five years after withdrawing following Brexit

World » EU | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:17
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria