Consumer Protection Chief: Only Currency Changes on January 1, No Major Price Hikes in Bulgaria

Alexander Kolyachev, chairman of Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), has assured the public that the adoption of the euro will not trigger unusual price increases. Speaking on BNT, Kolyachev said market monitoring and data from the “How much does it cost” (kolkostruva.bg) website indicate that prices remain stable, with no irregularities expected around December 31 and January 1. He emphasized that the only change on January 1 will be the currency itself.

“All control bodies are prepared,” Kolyachev noted, highlighting numerous meetings and exchanges of experience ahead of the transition. According to the CPCo chairman, the prices of roughly 85% of monitored goods, including food, medicines, and household items, are expected to remain unchanged. The commission is closely tracking a list of 101 essential products, where any unlawful price increases will trigger sanctions. He cited the recent rise in flu vaccine prices as an example of the type of issue under scrutiny, adding that traders have been requested to provide explanations for any unjustified hikes.

Kolyachev also addressed other services beyond groceries, confirming that the CPCo is monitoring them as well. While the commission awaits a court ruling regarding the pricing of Sofia’s blue and green parking zones, it will not revisit taxi fares, which were raised prior to euro adoption. “This shows we are not just focused on grocery stores - we are checking all types of services,” he said firmly, underscoring the CPCo’s comprehensive oversight during the transition.