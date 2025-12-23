Bulgarian MP: Euro Adoption Positive in Long Term, Early Months May Face Challenges

Business » FINANCE | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 09:31
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MP: Euro Adoption Positive in Long Term, Early Months May Face Challenges

Martin Dimitrov, MP from “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria” (WCC-DB) appeared on Nova TV to discuss the country’s preparedness for the euro, economic risks, budgetary issues, and the relationship between the state and business, as well as Bulgaria’s international obligations.

Dimitrov acknowledged that technical difficulties might arise in the initial months after the euro is introduced, but he stressed that these issues would stem from the outgoing government’s inadequate information campaign rather than the euro itself. “Instead of addressing the serious questions and concerns of citizens, the authorities simply announced that Bulgaria will join the eurozone. Everyone already knows that,” he noted. Looking further ahead, Dimitrov believes that adopting the euro will have positive effects for the country.

Regarding prices, inflation, and business pressures, Dimitrov criticized the current government’s handling of the transition. He argued that the Euro Law created artificial incentives for price increases even before the euro’s introduction. He also said that the Consumer Protection Commission and the Competition Protection Commission, by imposing heavy fines and expanded powers, inadvertently push prices higher. “Harassment of business raises costs, while stable competition keeps prices down. It has always been like this,” he explained. Dimitrov cited Eurostat data, highlighting that the euro’s adoption is expected to contribute less than 1% to inflation.

On the budget and the recently approved extension law, Dimitrov described the decision to index salaries by roughly 5% as a compromise intended to ease social tensions. “It costs between BGN 500 million (€255 million) and 1 billion (€510 million), but it is structured so it won’t create problems,” he said. He added that the required funds can be covered by nominal economic growth, which he projects at 6.3% in 2025 and around 7% in 2026, sufficient to meet rising expenses.

Dimitrov defended the government’s choice not to adopt the previously proposed budgets, arguing it prevented a scenario of excessive deficits and debt, which could have reached BGN 20 billion (€10.2 billion), potentially replicating situations seen in Romania and Greece. He emphasized the need for accountability in public spending.

Turning to politics, Dimitrov ruled out a coalition between PP-DB, GERB, and DPS, describing the latter two as responsible for the current government’s failures. “Borissov and Peevski created this government, which is a complete failure. We cannot govern with them,” he said. He stressed that the future will largely depend on voter turnout: “The most important thing is for people to vote, for there to be a high turnout. Only then can we prevent the reproduction of the same model,” he concluded.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Dimitrov, Eurozone

Related Articles:

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | January 3, 2026, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgaria Joins EU’s Secure Satellite Network to Monitor Space Debris

Bulgaria has officially joined the European Union’s secure satellite system, gaining access to a coordinated mechanism for managing radio frequencies and orbital resources, as well as the capacity to use secure satellite communications at a continental le

World » EU | January 2, 2026, Friday // 23:00

Countercyclical Capital Requirement in Bulgaria Remains at 2% Amid Strong Credit Growth

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has confirmed that the countercyclical capital buffer for credit risk exposures in Bulgaria is set to remain at 2 percent in the first quarter of 2027

Business » Finance | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Food Vouchers in Bulgaria to Converted to Euros Without Increase

In Bulgaria, the maximum value of food vouchers is set at 102.26 euros following the currency conversion, without any increase in the nominal amount.

Society | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 23:00

Cheers to 2026 from Novinite.com

As the clock prepares to strike midnight and we bid farewell to 2025, all of us at Novinite.

Novinite Insider | January 1, 2026, Thursday // 00:01

Banks in Bulgaria Closed Until January 4: Experts Advise Using Cards to Avoid Cash Issues

As Bulgaria prepares to adopt the euro on January 1, 2026, consumers are being urged to prioritise card payments during the initial transitional period

Society | December 31, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Euro Coin Starter Kits in High Demand: Bulgaria's National Bank Opens Overtime on December 27

Ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026, and due to heightened demand for euro coin starter kits featuring the national side, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) will extend its working hours for customer service on Saturday, December

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 14:00

Consumer Protection Chief: Only Currency Changes on January 1, No Major Price Hikes in Bulgaria

Alexander Kolyachev, chairman of Bulgaria’s Consumer Protection Commission (CPCo), has assured the public that the adoption of the euro will not trigger unusual price increases

Business » Finance | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 11:07

Bulgaria Absorbed Nearly €36 Billion in Grants Since Transition, Over 90% from the EU

Bulgaria has received close to 70 billion leva, or roughly 35.8 billion euro, in grant funding from the start of the transition period (1990s) up to 2024

Business » Finance | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:19

Fiscal Council Urges Caution as Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Shows Persistent Deficit

The Fiscal Council has urged a more cautious approach to planning Bulgaria's state finances in its analysis of the revised 2026 Budget, which was rejected by parliament on Wednesday.

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Trade Shortfalls Deepen as Bulgaria Posts Biggest Monthly Current Account Deficit Since 2022

In October 2025, Bulgaria recorded a current account deficit of 1.0646 billion euros, marking the largest monthly shortfall since September 2022, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on the country’s balance of payments

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 07:56

Fitch Revises Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Projections but Confirms Eurozone Path

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook for Bulgaria’s public finances downward, increasing its projections for future budget deficits, while keeping the country’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at BBB+ with a stable outlook.

Business » Finance | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria