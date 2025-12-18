Tragedy in Varna Before the Holidays: Out-of-Control Vehicle Strikes Sidewalk, Two Women Killed

A tragic traffic accident occurred this afternoon in central Varna, claiming the lives of two pedestrians. The victims, women aged 52 and 79, were struck when a car lost control after passing a traffic light and veered onto the sidewalk, later crashing into a commercial building.

The incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Drin and Dr. Piskyuliev streets. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle suddenly left the road, sweeping pedestrians in its path before coming to a stop against a storefront. Emergency services confirmed that both women died on the spot.

The driver, a 54-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with no visible serious injuries. Initial alcohol tests were negative, while authorities are awaiting the results of a drug test. Police teams are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Traffic in the area has been heavily affected, with significant congestion reported as investigators examine the scene to clarify the exact causes of the accident.