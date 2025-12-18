Tragedy in Varna Before the Holidays: Out-of-Control Vehicle Strikes Sidewalk, Two Women Killed

Varna Gains Direct Flights to Rome, Boosting Connectivity with Italy
Wizz Air, a leading airline in Bulgaria, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Rome’s Fiumicino Airport
A tragic traffic accident occurred this afternoon in central Varna, claiming the lives of two pedestrians. The victims, women aged 52 and 79, were struck when a car lost control after passing a traffic light and veered onto the sidewalk, later crashing into a commercial building.
The incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Drin and Dr. Piskyuliev streets. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle suddenly left the road, sweeping pedestrians in its path before coming to a stop against a storefront. Emergency services confirmed that both women died on the spot.
The driver, a 54-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with no visible serious injuries. Initial alcohol tests were negative, while authorities are awaiting the results of a drug test. Police teams are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.
Traffic in the area has been heavily affected, with significant congestion reported as investigators examine the scene to clarify the exact causes of the accident.
The Russian oil tanker Kairos reached its designated anchorage in Burgas Bay at approximately 5:30 p.m.
A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation
The operation to secure the Russian tanker “Kairos” near Ahtopol has progressed successfully, the Maritime Administration Agency director Zhivko Petrov confirmed
Authorities in Burgas have issued an emergency warning after intense rainfall caused two local rivers to overflow
In the Bulgarian town of Vratsa, a tragic accident occurred when a 16-year-old boy was struck by a train
The Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) confirmed that 71 individuals were detained following the protests in front of the National Assembly on the evening of November 27, 2025
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence