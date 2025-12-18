Tragedy in Varna Before the Holidays: Out-of-Control Vehicle Strikes Sidewalk, Two Women Killed

Society » INCIDENTS | December 22, 2025, Monday // 19:01
Bulgaria: Tragedy in Varna Before the Holidays: Out-of-Control Vehicle Strikes Sidewalk, Two Women Killed @BGNES

A tragic traffic accident occurred this afternoon in central Varna, claiming the lives of two pedestrians. The victims, women aged 52 and 79, were struck when a car lost control after passing a traffic light and veered onto the sidewalk, later crashing into a commercial building.

The incident happened at around 2:40 p.m. at the intersection of Drin and Dr. Piskyuliev streets. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle suddenly left the road, sweeping pedestrians in its path before coming to a stop against a storefront. Emergency services confirmed that both women died on the spot.

The driver, a 54-year-old local man, was taken to hospital with no visible serious injuries. Initial alcohol tests were negative, while authorities are awaiting the results of a drug test. Police teams are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Traffic in the area has been heavily affected, with significant congestion reported as investigators examine the scene to clarify the exact causes of the accident.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Varna, women, crash

Related Articles:

Varna Gains Direct Flights to Rome, Boosting Connectivity with Italy

Wizz Air, a leading airline in Bulgaria, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Rome’s Fiumicino Airport

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:26

Citizens Alarmed as Mentally Ill Man Assaults Women in a Sofia District

A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:06

European Prosecutor Files Case Against Varna Ex-Mayor for Non-Existent Fishing Port Scam

The European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) in Sofia has filed formal charges against the former mayor of Varna, Ivan Portnih, the former regional governor Stoyan Pasev

Politics | December 1, 2025, Monday // 11:21

After Months in Custody, Varna’s Mayor Returns to Work and Vows to 'Open a New Page'

The Mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, returned to his duties after spending nearly five months in custody, describing his first day back as long but welcomed

Politics | December 1, 2025, Monday // 09:14

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Freed on Bail After Months in Custody

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was released from custody on Friday following his arrest in a high-profile corruption and office abuse case

Politics | November 28, 2025, Friday // 13:27

Freedom for Kotsev: Varna Mayor Released on Bail Amid Ongoing Corruption Case

The Varna District Court has lifted the detention of the city’s mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, after nearly five months in custody

Politics | November 27, 2025, Thursday // 17:37
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Stranded Russian Tanker 'Kairos' Safely Towed from Ahtopol to Burgas Bay

The Russian oil tanker Kairos reached its designated anchorage in Burgas Bay at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 18:39

Citizens Alarmed as Mentally Ill Man Assaults Women in a Sofia District

A man described by local residents as mentally ill has assaulted women in Sofia’s Ovcha Kupel 1 neighborhood, attacking strangers without provocation

Society » Incidents | December 15, 2025, Monday // 10:06

Six Days, One Tanker, Zero Answers: How 'Kairos' Drifted Unchecked in Bulgarian Waters

The operation to secure the Russian tanker “Kairos” near Ahtopol has progressed successfully, the Maritime Administration Agency director Zhivko Petrov confirmed

Society » Incidents | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 16:37

BG-ALERT Issued in Burgas as Two Rivers Overflow and Roads Close

Authorities in Burgas have issued an emergency warning after intense rainfall caused two local rivers to overflow

Society » Incidents | December 6, 2025, Saturday // 14:51

Train Accident Claims Life of 16-Year-Old Boy in Bulgaria

In the Bulgarian town of Vratsa, a tragic accident occurred when a 16-year-old boy was struck by a train

Society » Incidents | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:16

71 Detained After Sofia Protest, Large Cash Found Among Suspected Agitators

The Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR) confirmed that 71 individuals were detained following the protests in front of the National Assembly on the evening of November 27, 2025

Society » Incidents | December 2, 2025, Tuesday // 12:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria