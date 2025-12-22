Bulgarian Journalists Revolt at bTV After Morning Show Host Maria Tsantsarova Ousted

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 16:48
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Journalists Revolt at bTV After Morning Show Host Maria Tsantsarova Ousted

Veteran bTV journalist Stoyan Georgiev announced he is leaving the television station in solidarity with Maria Tsantsarova, who was removed as host of the morning show “This Morning.” Georgiev made the announcement on Monday in a post on Facebook, saying he had formally submitted his resignation. “It’s time for real change,” he wrote, explaining that the decision was directly linked to Tsantsarova’s case.

Earlier the same day, Tsantsarova herself confirmed publicly that she had been taken off air, putting an end to days of speculation following reports last Friday. During her time as host of the morning block, she had built a reputation for conducting sharp and critical interviews with politicians, which made her one of the most recognizable faces on the program.

Further reading: Outrage in Bulgaria After bTV Erases Maria Tsantsarova from Its Flagship Morning Show

After Tsantsarova’s confirmation, bTV issued a series of contradictory explanations. Initially, the station said the decision to step down as host was Tsantsarova’s own. Later, it stated that it had begun a process to terminate its relationship with her, accusing the journalist of unprofessional conduct and breaches of editorial standards. At the same time, bTV acknowledged that it had previously offered her the opportunity to host a different program.

Georgiev’s decision to leave followed these developments. In a longer statement, he said that after 18 years at bTV and nearly 25 years in journalism, he was starting a new chapter. He revealed that he had recently completed training in electrical installations and is now a certified electrician, adding that he is actively seeking work in that field. He also expressed explicit support for Tsantsarova, stressing his respect for her both as a professional and as a person.

In his message, Georgiev repeated the phrase “It is time for real change,” a clear reference to the cup bearing the same slogan that Tsantsarova brought on air on December 10, the day of one of the large anti-government protests that preceded the cabinet’s resignation. In its official position released on Monday, bTV cited that gesture as one of the main “unprecedented violations” allegedly committed by Tsantsarova and used it as justification for initiating her dismissal procedure.

On Monday morning, neither Tsantsarova nor her co-host Zlatimir Yochev appeared on “This Morning.” Instead, Rosen Tsvetkov presented the program, announcing that he would rotate as host with Gergana Venkova over the next two weeks. He explained Yochev’s absence by saying he was on long-planned Christmas leave, but made no mention of Tsantsarova. After the broadcast ended, she confirmed once again that she had been removed from the air. Shortly afterward, bTV released another statement saying that, following her public comments, the station had decided to sever ties with her completely.

In that statement, bTV accused Tsantsarova of repeatedly violating editorial policies and principles, as well as of expressing political preferences. At the same time, it reiterated that before launching the dismissal process, she had been offered a different hosting role within the media group.

The first reports about Tsantsarova’s possible removal came from "Capital" on Friday. That same day, journalists and citizens gathered in front of bTV’s editorial offices in Sofia to demand clarity about the decision. The protest was organized by the Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria.

On Monday, the organization announced a follow-up demonstration in the form of a “coffee protest,” scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. in front of the bTV building. In its statement, the association said that what had initially been presented as a routine internal matter had now clearly turned into a dismissal. AEJ emphasized that the protest was sparked by bTV management’s claims that Tsantsarova violated editorial principles, including by publicly criticizing her direct superior.

The association reminded that the Radio and Television Act explicitly protects journalists’ right to publicly criticize their employer without such actions being treated as disloyalty. According to AEJ, the protest is aimed at defending freedom of speech, professional standards and journalists’ right to ask questions rather than simply follow instructions. The organizers stressed that the demonstration is professional, not political, and called for solidarity, warning that the gradual removal of inconvenient voices weakens journalism as a whole. Coffee and tea will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own cups.

It later emerged that the decision regarding Tsantsarova became final only after she wrote on Facebook that the reports about her removal were true, following which bTV announced it would terminate its relationship with her.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: journalist, bTV, Tsantsarova

Related Articles:

Outrage in Bulgaria After bTV Erases Maria Tsantsarova from Its Flagship Morning Show

bTV has removed long-time morning show host Maria Tsantsarova from the air, effectively erasing her presence from the programme as if she had never been part of it.

Politics | December 22, 2025, Monday // 10:21

Bulgarian Journalists Rally Against bTV Decision to Remove Morning Show Hosts

The Association of European Journalists in Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has called on journalists and citizens to take part in a protest in support of bTV morning show presenters Maria Tsantsarova and Zlatimir Yochev. The demonstration is scheduled for today,

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 15:00

Italian Journalist Fired After Questioning Israel’s Role in Gaza Reconstruction

An Italian journalist has been dismissed from his post after posing a question about Israel’s responsibility for Gaza’s reconstruction during a European Commission press briefing

World » EU | November 7, 2025, Friday // 10:17

Bulgaria Mourns Cultural Icon Ivan Tenev: Journalist, Artist, and Lyricist Passes Away

Bulgarian journalist and cultural figure Ivan Tenev has passed away

Society » Obituaries | October 30, 2025, Thursday // 11:12

Reporters Without Borders Slams Bulgarian Court Ruling Against 'Mediapool' Journalist Boris Mitov

The international media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has strongly criticized the Bulgarian Supreme Court of Cassation’s final ruling against journalist Boris Mitov and the news website Mediapool.

Politics | August 6, 2025, Wednesday // 16:37

Prominent Bulgarian Journalist Assen Grigorov Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy

Journalist Assen Grigorov passed away following a brief illness

Society » Obituaries | May 23, 2025, Friday // 13:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

White Christmas Ahead: Snow, Strong Winds and an Icy Start to 2026 in Bulgaria

The days leading up to Christmas will start under mostly overcast skies, with foggy conditions expected during the mornings and reduced visibility in many areas. No precipitation is forecast for the first two days of the week

Society » Environment | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Epidemic Flu Already in Bulgaria As Cases Overtake Last Year, Expert Says

Bulgaria has entered its typical winter health pattern, with flu cases already spreading at an epidemic level. This assessment was made by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev during an appearance on Nova TV.

Society » Health | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04

Sofia Lifts Paid Parking for the Holidays: 10 Days Without Blue and Green Zones

Sofia residents and visitors will be able to park for free during the upcoming holiday period, after the Center for Urban Mobility announced a temporary suspension of paid parking.

Society | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13

Tragedy in Varna Before the Holidays: Out-of-Control Vehicle Strikes Sidewalk, Two Women Killed

A tragic traffic accident occurred this afternoon in central Varna, claiming the lives of two pedestrians

Society » Incidents | December 22, 2025, Monday // 19:01

Bulgaria Faces Foggy Start on Tuesday Before Brighter Skies in the Southwest

Tuesday will begin under persistent fog and low cloud cover across much of Bulgaria’s plains and low-lying areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s forecast for December 23.

Society » Environment | December 22, 2025, Monday // 17:26

Around 100,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia for Christmas Holidays

Authorities in Bulgaria are preparing for significant traffic as approximately 100,000 vehicles are expected to depart from Sofia for the upcoming Christmas holidays.

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 15:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria