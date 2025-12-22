Bulgarian Journalists Revolt at bTV After Morning Show Host Maria Tsantsarova Ousted

Veteran bTV journalist Stoyan Georgiev announced he is leaving the television station in solidarity with Maria Tsantsarova, who was removed as host of the morning show “This Morning.” Georgiev made the announcement on Monday in a post on Facebook, saying he had formally submitted his resignation. “It’s time for real change,” he wrote, explaining that the decision was directly linked to Tsantsarova’s case.

Earlier the same day, Tsantsarova herself confirmed publicly that she had been taken off air, putting an end to days of speculation following reports last Friday. During her time as host of the morning block, she had built a reputation for conducting sharp and critical interviews with politicians, which made her one of the most recognizable faces on the program.

After Tsantsarova’s confirmation, bTV issued a series of contradictory explanations. Initially, the station said the decision to step down as host was Tsantsarova’s own. Later, it stated that it had begun a process to terminate its relationship with her, accusing the journalist of unprofessional conduct and breaches of editorial standards. At the same time, bTV acknowledged that it had previously offered her the opportunity to host a different program.

Georgiev’s decision to leave followed these developments. In a longer statement, he said that after 18 years at bTV and nearly 25 years in journalism, he was starting a new chapter. He revealed that he had recently completed training in electrical installations and is now a certified electrician, adding that he is actively seeking work in that field. He also expressed explicit support for Tsantsarova, stressing his respect for her both as a professional and as a person.

In his message, Georgiev repeated the phrase “It is time for real change,” a clear reference to the cup bearing the same slogan that Tsantsarova brought on air on December 10, the day of one of the large anti-government protests that preceded the cabinet’s resignation. In its official position released on Monday, bTV cited that gesture as one of the main “unprecedented violations” allegedly committed by Tsantsarova and used it as justification for initiating her dismissal procedure.

On Monday morning, neither Tsantsarova nor her co-host Zlatimir Yochev appeared on “This Morning.” Instead, Rosen Tsvetkov presented the program, announcing that he would rotate as host with Gergana Venkova over the next two weeks. He explained Yochev’s absence by saying he was on long-planned Christmas leave, but made no mention of Tsantsarova. After the broadcast ended, she confirmed once again that she had been removed from the air. Shortly afterward, bTV released another statement saying that, following her public comments, the station had decided to sever ties with her completely.

In that statement, bTV accused Tsantsarova of repeatedly violating editorial policies and principles, as well as of expressing political preferences. At the same time, it reiterated that before launching the dismissal process, she had been offered a different hosting role within the media group.

The first reports about Tsantsarova’s possible removal came from "Capital" on Friday. That same day, journalists and citizens gathered in front of bTV’s editorial offices in Sofia to demand clarity about the decision. The protest was organized by the Association of European Journalists – Bulgaria.

On Monday, the organization announced a follow-up demonstration in the form of a “coffee protest,” scheduled for Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. in front of the bTV building. In its statement, the association said that what had initially been presented as a routine internal matter had now clearly turned into a dismissal. AEJ emphasized that the protest was sparked by bTV management’s claims that Tsantsarova violated editorial principles, including by publicly criticizing her direct superior.

The association reminded that the Radio and Television Act explicitly protects journalists’ right to publicly criticize their employer without such actions being treated as disloyalty. According to AEJ, the protest is aimed at defending freedom of speech, professional standards and journalists’ right to ask questions rather than simply follow instructions. The organizers stressed that the demonstration is professional, not political, and called for solidarity, warning that the gradual removal of inconvenient voices weakens journalism as a whole. Coffee and tea will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own cups.

It later emerged that the decision regarding Tsantsarova became final only after she wrote on Facebook that the reports about her removal were true, following which bTV announced it would terminate its relationship with her.