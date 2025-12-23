Bulgaria Faces Foggy Start on Tuesday Before Brighter Skies in the Southwest

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 22, 2025, Monday // 17:26
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Foggy Start on Tuesday Before Brighter Skies in the Southwest

Tuesday will begin under persistent fog and low cloud cover across much of Bulgaria’s plains and low-lying areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s forecast for December 23.

In Southwestern Bulgaria, the weather will be largely sunny, although fog is also expected in valleys and near riverbeds during the morning hours. Overall, winds will be weak to calm. Minimum temperatures will range from around minus 2 degrees Celsius in some valleys in the southwest to between 5 and 7 degrees in eastern regions. In Sofia, morning temperatures will be close to zero. Daytime highs will generally reach between 5 and 10 degrees, with around 8 degrees expected in the capital.

Mountain areas will be mostly cloudy, though higher peaks and massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria will see more sunshine. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow at altitude. Temperatures at around 1,200 meters will reach approximately 6 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about minus 2 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain cloudy and foggy. A light wind will blow from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 10 and 12 degrees, similar to the sea water temperature. Sea conditions will be relatively calm, with waves of 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures, fog

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Introduce One-Day Vignette from February 2026, Prices Set in Euros and Leva

Starting February 3, 2026, a one-day vignette will be available for passenger vehicles up to 3.5 tons, allowing access to Bulgaria’s national road network for 24 hours, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced. The cost of the new vignette will be 4

Society | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

2026: A Pivotal Year for Bulgaria’s Energy Strategy

The upcoming year promises to be decisive for Bulgaria’s energy sector, determining whether the country will secure a strong position within Europe’s evolving energy and industrial framework or remain on the periphery

Business » Energy | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

From Leva to Euro: Children in Plovdiv Practice Currency Through Games and Projects

In Plovdiv, students at Tsar Simeon the Great Secondary School are learning about the euro and how to handle money ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone

Society » Education | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Farmers Have Until January 5 to Choose Their Tax Regime

Farmers in Bulgaria must decide on their income tax regime by January 5, 2026, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced.

Business » Industry | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro: How to Handle Coins and Small Change

With Bulgaria set to join the eurozone in less than a week, many citizens are wondering what to do with their accumulated small change.

Business » Finance | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

White Christmas Ahead: Snow, Strong Winds and an Icy Start to 2026 in Bulgaria

The days leading up to Christmas will start under mostly overcast skies, with foggy conditions expected during the mornings and reduced visibility in many areas. No precipitation is forecast for the first two days of the week

Society » Environment | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Snow and Cold on the Horizon: Bulgaria Braces for Sub-Zero Temperatures Next Week

Next week in Bulgaria, cloudy skies will dominate much of the country, with fog persisting in several regions. Rain showers are expected in the eastern half, while Southwestern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny weather, though valleys and lowlands may experi

Society » Environment | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:34

Bulgaria Welcomes Astronomical Winter with Snow and Cooler Temperatures

Astronomical winter officially begins in Bulgaria on Sunday, December 21, at 5:03 p.m. local time, marking the shortest day of the year. In Sofia, daylight will last just 9 hours and 3 minutes, according to Pencho Markishki from the Institute of Astronomy

Society » Environment | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 13:24

Sofia Launches Green Ticket Weekend to Combat Air Pollution

Sofia Municipality has announced the introduction of a Green ticket for public transport for the weekend of December 20–22, 2025, due to high pollution levels and predicted fog formation. During the same period, parking in metro buffer lots will be free f

Society » Environment | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:46

Friday Weather: Temperature Drops Across Bulgaria as Northeast Wind Gains Strength

On Friday, most lowland areas and valleys will experience cloudy skies and fog, while the mountains will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 19

Society » Environment | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 17:13

Sunny Thursday Ahead: Fog Clears, Warm Day Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is expected to see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 18

Society » Environment | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria