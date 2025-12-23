Bulgaria Faces Foggy Start on Tuesday Before Brighter Skies in the Southwest

Tuesday will begin under persistent fog and low cloud cover across much of Bulgaria’s plains and low-lying areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s forecast for December 23.

In Southwestern Bulgaria, the weather will be largely sunny, although fog is also expected in valleys and near riverbeds during the morning hours. Overall, winds will be weak to calm. Minimum temperatures will range from around minus 2 degrees Celsius in some valleys in the southwest to between 5 and 7 degrees in eastern regions. In Sofia, morning temperatures will be close to zero. Daytime highs will generally reach between 5 and 10 degrees, with around 8 degrees expected in the capital.

Mountain areas will be mostly cloudy, though higher peaks and massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria will see more sunshine. A moderate southwesterly wind will blow at altitude. Temperatures at around 1,200 meters will reach approximately 6 degrees, while at 2,000 meters they will drop to about minus 2 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, conditions will remain cloudy and foggy. A light wind will blow from the northeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 10 and 12 degrees, similar to the sea water temperature. Sea conditions will be relatively calm, with waves of 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.