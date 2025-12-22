White Christmas Ahead: Snow, Strong Winds and an Icy Start to 2026 in Bulgaria

The days leading up to Christmas will start under mostly overcast skies, with foggy conditions expected during the mornings and reduced visibility in many areas. No precipitation is forecast for the first two days of the week. Some breaks in the cloud cover are expected on Monday afternoon in southwestern Bulgaria, while clearer intervals are likely on Tuesday in the Danube Plain. Daytime temperatures during this period will range between 5°C and 10°C.

Weather conditions will change on Christmas Eve, when precipitation begins across the country. In the lowlands, rain will dominate initially, while snowfall is expected in the mountains of western Bulgaria and in some parts of central regions. As colder air moves in overnight, rain in western and central Bulgaria will gradually turn into snow, continuing into Christmas Day. By December 26, precipitation will retreat mainly to mountainous areas from north to south, with a tendency to ease and stop.

Early model forecasts indicate the formation of a snow cover in many areas. In the plains, accumulation could reach between 5 and 10 centimeters, while foothill regions may see up to 20 centimeters. In higher elevations of the Rila and Rhodope mountains, snow depth could approach 50 centimeters.

Christmas Day will be marked by strong east-northeasterly winds and a noticeable drop in temperatures. During the more active weather phase, afternoon temperatures are expected to remain between 0°C and 5°C in northern and western Bulgaria, while southern and eastern parts of the country may see slightly milder values of around 8–9°C.

After the snowfall, around Stefanovden on December 27, winter conditions will firmly set in. Cloud cover will remain changeable, with sunny breaks at times. Morning temperatures will fall to around minus 7°C to minus 8°C, while daytime highs will hover between 0°C and 5°C.

As the New Year approaches, the likelihood of significant precipitation remains low. Forecasts suggest the passage of a cold front, which may bring isolated snowfall. More notable precipitation is currently expected at the start of the new year, particularly between January 2 and January 5.

The transition into 2026 is expected to feel distinctly wintry. Morning temperatures are forecast to drop to between minus 5°C and minus 10°C, while daytime temperatures will struggle to rise much above freezing.

The outlook for snowfall on Christmas and an unusually cold start to the new year has also been confirmed by Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Krasimir Stoev from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

