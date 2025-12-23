Sofia Lifts Paid Parking for the Holidays: 10 Days Without Blue and Green Zones

Sofia residents and visitors will be able to park for free during the upcoming holiday period, after the Center for Urban Mobility announced a temporary suspension of paid parking.

The blue and green parking zones will not be in operation for a total of 10 days, divided into two separate holiday periods. The first runs from December 24 through December 28 inclusive, while the second covers December 31 to January 4 inclusive.

Between these two periods, on December 29 and 30, the hourly paid parking regime will function as usual, and drivers will be required to pay for parking in regulated zones.

The Center for Urban Mobility clarified that the suspension applies only to paid parking. All other traffic-related restrictions remain unchanged. In particular, the ban on older and more polluting vehicles in Sofia’s low-emission zones will continue to be enforced throughout the holidays.

Authorities remind drivers to comply with environmental regulations and existing traffic rules, even during days when parking in blue and green zones is free.