Politics | December 22, 2025, Monday // 16:02
Russia Targets Bulgaria: 'Your Country Could Become a Frontline'

Bulgaria has become a significant eastern bridgehead for NATO, raising concerns in Moscow over preparations for potential clashes with Russia. This assessment was made by Yuri Pilipson, director of the second European department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, in an interview with TASS. Pilipson warned that hosting military infrastructure and exercises carries inherent risks for the host country, highlighting that most ordinary Bulgarians remember history and reportedly do not wish to see Bulgaria transformed into a frontline state.

The diplomat criticized Sofia for pursuing what he described as a Russophobic course, asserting that Bulgaria’s alignment with NATO has increased the presence and capabilities of Alliance forces on its territory. This includes infrastructure expansion near the border, which, according to Moscow, could provoke a response. Pilipson stressed that Russia is capable of reacting to any perceived threats through military-technical measures, although the Russian leadership prefers political and diplomatic solutions. Dialogue channels remain open, he added, though he noted that reciprocal engagement from Bulgaria has been lacking.

Pilipson also recalled that Bulgaria and Russia are bound by the 1992 Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation, which emphasizes the avoidance of war, the reduction of armaments, and a commitment not to use each other’s territory for armed attacks. He accused Sofia of disregarding these obligations and suggested that Western influence has pushed Bulgaria toward policies contrary to its national interest. From Russia’s perspective, there is no intent to threaten Bulgaria, pointing to historical examples of Russian troops entering Bulgarian territory during the Russo-Turkish War of 1877–1878 and the final stages of World War II, actions framed as liberatory missions that shaped long-standing friendly relations.

Pilipson emphasized that many Bulgarians continue to value these historical ties and oppose turning their country into a frontline state. He noted that patriotic forces within Bulgaria are increasingly vocal in protesting what they perceive as the government’s anti-Russian orientation. Despite Moscow’s criticism, he expressed cautious optimism that common sense and respect for freedom among the Bulgarian people may ultimately influence policy and preserve the country’s traditional connections with Russia.

Tags: NATO, Russia, Bulgaria, Moscow

