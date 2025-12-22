Around 100,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia for Christmas Holidays

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 15:32
Bulgaria: Around 100,000 Vehicles Expected to Leave Sofia for Christmas Holidays Photo: Stella Ivanova

Authorities in Bulgaria are preparing for significant traffic as approximately 100,000 vehicles are expected to depart from Sofia for the upcoming Christmas holidays. The heaviest traffic is anticipated on the Trakia Motorway with around 35,000 cars, followed by 20,000 vehicles on both the Hemus and Struma Motorways, and 10,000 on the Evropa Motorway.

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers to exercise caution, maintain safe speeds, adhere to traffic rules, and ensure their vehicles are winter-ready. To ease congestion, restrictions on trucks over 12 tons will be enforced on December 23 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. along the entire lengths of the Trakia and Struma motorways, and on the Hemus Motorway between Sofia and Dermantsi. These measures aim to improve traffic flow for passenger cars and reduce risks from heavy trucks overtaking or forming long queues.

Further restrictions will apply on December 30 for outbound heavy trucks between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and on January 4, 2026, for trucks entering Sofia from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Exemptions include vehicles performing public passenger transport and trucks carrying dangerous goods (ADR), live animals, perishable or temperature-controlled cargo, and specialized carcass trucks, depending on the motorway section.

In Blagoevgrad district, reverse traffic will be implemented on December 23 and 24 between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on the I-1/E-79 road near the connection with the Struma Motorway and Simitli junction to facilitate weekend travel. Two lanes will run toward Kulata and one toward Sofia, with traffic authorities able to adjust the layout as needed. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes while observing permanent traffic regulations.

Winter preparedness is a priority, with road services monitoring forecasts and responding promptly to ice and slippery conditions. Motorways, busy first- and second-class roads, and mountain passes are prioritized for preventive and snow-clearing operations. Drivers are reminded to maintain safe distances, avoid sudden maneuvers, and ensure vehicles are properly equipped for winter conditions to prevent traffic delays or obstruction of maintenance equipment.

Citizens and transport companies can access real-time road condition updates and winter maintenance information via the Road Infrastructure Agency website (www.api.bg) or by calling +359 700 130 20. The agency operates a 24-hour Situation Center year-round to monitor and manage the national road network.

