ECB to Celebrate Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry with Special Light Display

The European Central Bank will mark Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone with a special illumination of its southern facade in Frankfurt, overlooking the Main River, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde announced on Facebook. With just ten days remaining until Bulgaria becomes the 21st eurozone member on January 1, 2026, the ECB plans a four-minute visual presentation to celebrate the occasion.

The animation, running from January 1 to 11, 2026, will include the greeting “Welcome, Bulgaria” in all official eurozone languages, alongside depictions of the Bulgarian designs on the 50-cent, 1-euro, and 2-euro coins. The visual sequence will feature blue and yellow elements reflecting the EU flag, arranged in lines and bars generated algorithmically to accompany the “Ode to Joy” musical motif. White lines and animated “bubbles” will highlight social and cultural data about Europe, including the number of countries, languages, and major cities. The display will repeat continuously as a four-minute loop.

The concept aims to symbolise “unity in diversity,” underlining both a shared European identity and the significance of Bulgaria’s accession to the euro area. The ECB has also planned to make the display visible from the air, coordinating with airlines operating in Germany and Bulgaria to allow aerial filming during takeoffs and landings in Frankfurt.

This special tribute marks a historic moment for Bulgaria, as it officially adopts the euro, strengthening its integration into the European financial system.