Greece Sets New Tourism Revenue Records

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 22, 2025, Monday // 13:02
Bulgaria: Greece Sets New Tourism Revenue Records

Greece is on track for yet another record-breaking year in tourism in 2025, despite ongoing labor shortages in the sector, Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefaloyani said on Sunday, according to AFP and BTA. In an interview with the Greek news agency ANA-MPA, she expressed confidence that the country’s tourism industry will continue its strong performance.

From January to the end of September, Greece welcomed 31.6 million visitors, a 4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024, according to Bank of Greece data published in late November. In total, 40.7 million tourists visited the country in 2024, marking a 12.8 percent increase from 2023. The growth has been fueled by the appeal of Greece’s Aegean islands and its archaeological sites, with tourism revenue consistently reaching new highs since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the positive figures, there are ongoing concerns about overdevelopment on certain islands, particularly Santorini, which has seen rapid construction growth. Extreme weather events such as heat waves and wildfires also remain a threat to the industry. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has prioritized tourism since taking office in 2019, aiming to support economic recovery following Greece’s financial crisis.

Tourism remains a major pillar of the Greek economy. According to the Institute of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (INSETE), it contributed directly to about 13 percent of GDP in 2024 and indirectly to more than 30 percent. Kefaloyani expressed optimism about 2026, citing early positive indicators.

However, the sector continues to struggle with a shortage of workers, a challenge affecting many European countries. Another pressure point has been the growth of short-term rentals in central Athens, which has driven up property prices and made housing less accessible for local residents. To address this, Prime Minister Mitsotakis announced an extension of the existing ban on new short-term rentals in central Athens, aiming to curb uncontrolled growth in the city’s housing market.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourism, greece, records

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Ski Resorts Remain Among Europe’s Cheapest: Prices for the 2025–2026 Season

For yet another winter, Bulgaria’s leading ski resorts continue to rank among Europe’s most affordable mountain destinations. Borovets and Bansko again place in the top five cheapest resorts on the continent, drawing attention as the new ski season approa

Business » Tourism | December 25, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Turkish Opposition Leader Points to Bulgaria as Economic Benchmark

The chairman of Turkey’s main opposition force, the Republican People’s Party, Özgür Özel, publicly highlighted the stronger economic position of Bulgaria and Greece, using the comparison to criticize the state of Turkey’s economy.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Greece Tightens Traffic Controls: Fines Issued Instantly Under New Digital System

Greece has introduced new rules that fundamentally change how traffic violations are recorded and fined, with penalties now issued almost immediately through a unified digital system.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:46

Nearly 20% of Households in Bulgaria and Greece Face Winter Without Adequate Heating

Nearly one in five residents in Greece and Bulgaria struggle to keep their homes warm

Society | December 15, 2025, Monday // 11:00

Croatia’s Tourism Faces Summer Slump Amid Record Prices and Visitor Decline

Croatia’s 2025 tourist season has delivered a stark warning about the country’s position in the Mediterranean travel market

World » Southeast Europe | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:48

Storm Byron Hits Greece: Athens Schools Closed Amid Floods and Fallen Trees

Storm Byron has caused significant disruption across southern Greece

World » Southeast Europe | December 5, 2025, Friday // 12:12
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Romania Launches NATO Hub to Boost Arms Flow for Ukraine

Romania is establishing a new NATO-controlled logistics hub to support military supplies for Ukraine, according to information published by defenseromania.ro, citing Maik Keller, Deputy Commander of the NATO Security and Training Mission in Ukraine.

World » Southeast Europe | December 22, 2025, Monday // 11:02

Turkish Opposition Leader Points to Bulgaria as Economic Benchmark

The chairman of Turkey’s main opposition force, the Republican People’s Party, Özgür Özel, publicly highlighted the stronger economic position of Bulgaria and Greece, using the comparison to criticize the state of Turkey’s economy.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:54

Greece Tightens Traffic Controls: Fines Issued Instantly Under New Digital System

Greece has introduced new rules that fundamentally change how traffic violations are recorded and fined, with penalties now issued almost immediately through a unified digital system.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:46

EU Declaration Reaffirms North Macedonia’s Obligation to Implement Agreement with Bulgaria

The expansion of the European Union towards the Western Balkans will proceed strictly on the basis of individual merit and full respect for international obligations already undertaken by candidate countries

World » Southeast Europe | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

'I Set the Rules': North Macedonia PM Defies EU and Bulgaria Over Accession Talks

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, has stated unequivocally that his government will not initiate constitutional amendments until conditions set by Skopje are met by both the European Union and Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 09:36

Croatia’s Tourism Faces Summer Slump Amid Record Prices and Visitor Decline

Croatia’s 2025 tourist season has delivered a stark warning about the country’s position in the Mediterranean travel market

World » Southeast Europe | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria