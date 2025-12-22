Bulgarian Village Faces Water Shortages Ahead of Christmas

Residents of Izvorovo, a village in Haskovo, are struggling with severe water shortages just before Christmas due to an outdated and failing water supply network, according to bTV.

Locals report that water is only available for very short periods, mostly at night when most people are asleep, and the supply can stop entirely for several days. In some parts of the village, the situation is even more severe, with water either arriving briefly or not at all. Families with young children and pets are particularly affected.

“I can’t run the washing machine, I can’t bathe the children, and there is not enough water in the wells,” said Maria, a resident of Izvorovo. Villagers emphasize that even when water is available, it is insufficient for basic household needs.

The village’s water comes from the Momkovo pumping station. The network, built over 50 years ago, suffers frequent breakdowns; in just the past few days, around ten repairs were carried out. Residents say that the problem is not only the constant leaks but also the limited volume of water supplied for a very short time.

“Water should be provided continuously, not every two or three hours,” locals argue. The community insists that the only lasting solution is a full replacement of the aging infrastructure. However, the cost of such an upgrade is high, and no significant investment has been made so far.