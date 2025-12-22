Bulgarian Village Faces Water Shortages Ahead of Christmas

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 12:00
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Village Faces Water Shortages Ahead of Christmas

Residents of Izvorovo, a village in Haskovo, are struggling with severe water shortages just before Christmas due to an outdated and failing water supply network, according to bTV.

Locals report that water is only available for very short periods, mostly at night when most people are asleep, and the supply can stop entirely for several days. In some parts of the village, the situation is even more severe, with water either arriving briefly or not at all. Families with young children and pets are particularly affected.

I can’t run the washing machine, I can’t bathe the children, and there is not enough water in the wells,” said Maria, a resident of Izvorovo. Villagers emphasize that even when water is available, it is insufficient for basic household needs.

The village’s water comes from the Momkovo pumping station. The network, built over 50 years ago, suffers frequent breakdowns; in just the past few days, around ten repairs were carried out. Residents say that the problem is not only the constant leaks but also the limited volume of water supplied for a very short time.

Water should be provided continuously, not every two or three hours,” locals argue. The community insists that the only lasting solution is a full replacement of the aging infrastructure. However, the cost of such an upgrade is high, and no significant investment has been made so far.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: haskovo, Christmas, Bulgaria, water

Related Articles:

Bulgaria to Introduce One-Day Vignette from February 2026, Prices Set in Euros and Leva

Starting February 3, 2026, a one-day vignette will be available for passenger vehicles up to 3.5 tons, allowing access to Bulgaria’s national road network for 24 hours, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced. The cost of the new vignette will be 4

Society | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

2026: A Pivotal Year for Bulgaria’s Energy Strategy

The upcoming year promises to be decisive for Bulgaria’s energy sector, determining whether the country will secure a strong position within Europe’s evolving energy and industrial framework or remain on the periphery

Business » Energy | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

From Leva to Euro: Children in Plovdiv Practice Currency Through Games and Projects

In Plovdiv, students at Tsar Simeon the Great Secondary School are learning about the euro and how to handle money ahead of Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone

Society » Education | December 29, 2025, Monday // 23:00

By 2030, Most New Bulgarian Jobs Will Demand Medium and High-Level Skills

By 2030, the majority of new jobs in Bulgaria are expected to require medium and high-level qualifications, driven by the ongoing green and circular economic transition and accelerated digitalization.

Business | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria: Farmers Have Until January 5 to Choose Their Tax Regime

Farmers in Bulgaria must decide on their income tax regime by January 5, 2026, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has announced.

Business » Industry | December 28, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Prepares for Euro: How to Handle Coins and Small Change

With Bulgaria set to join the eurozone in less than a week, many citizens are wondering what to do with their accumulated small change.

Business » Finance | December 27, 2025, Saturday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

White Christmas Ahead: Snow, Strong Winds and an Icy Start to 2026 in Bulgaria

The days leading up to Christmas will start under mostly overcast skies, with foggy conditions expected during the mornings and reduced visibility in many areas. No precipitation is forecast for the first two days of the week

Society » Environment | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 12:00

Epidemic Flu Already in Bulgaria As Cases Overtake Last Year, Expert Says

Bulgaria has entered its typical winter health pattern, with flu cases already spreading at an epidemic level. This assessment was made by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev during an appearance on Nova TV.

Society » Health | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04

Sofia Lifts Paid Parking for the Holidays: 10 Days Without Blue and Green Zones

Sofia residents and visitors will be able to park for free during the upcoming holiday period, after the Center for Urban Mobility announced a temporary suspension of paid parking.

Society | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 09:13

Tragedy in Varna Before the Holidays: Out-of-Control Vehicle Strikes Sidewalk, Two Women Killed

A tragic traffic accident occurred this afternoon in central Varna, claiming the lives of two pedestrians

Society » Incidents | December 22, 2025, Monday // 19:01

Bulgaria Faces Foggy Start on Tuesday Before Brighter Skies in the Southwest

Tuesday will begin under persistent fog and low cloud cover across much of Bulgaria’s plains and low-lying areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology’s forecast for December 23.

Society » Environment | December 22, 2025, Monday // 17:26

Bulgarian Journalists Revolt at bTV After Morning Show Host Maria Tsantsarova Ousted

Veteran bTV journalist Stoyan Georgiev announced he is leaving the television station in solidarity with Maria Tsantsarova, who was removed as host of the morning show “This Morning.” Georgiev made the announcement on Monday in a post on Facebook, saying

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 16:48
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria