GERB: Raya Nazaryan Declines Acting Prime Minister Role to Ensure Fair Elections

Politics | December 22, 2025, Monday // 11:05
Deputy chair of the GERB parliamentary group Denitsa Sacheva stated to bTV that Raya Nazaryan has decided not to assume the role of acting prime minister. According to Sacheva, organizing elections requires the utmost impartiality and neutrality, and the position should be filled by someone without ties to any political party.

Commenting on the current government, Sacheva described the existing cabinet as a compromise solution that allowed Bulgaria to have a functioning government, but she called it “unsuccessful.” She also addressed the recently debated Electoral Code, noting that it has already passed the first reading after months of work. GERB supports keeping paper ballots while counting votes using machines.

Regarding consultations at the presidential office on “Dondukov 2” street, Sacheva said the executive committee decided to act independently rather than rely on broader declarations. She noted that a woman representing GERB alone can pose a strategic challenge to opponents.

Sacheva also discussed President Rumen Radev, emphasizing that he has been active in Bulgarian politics for nine years and has led multiple administrations. She argued that Radev has not traditionally promoted unity and that the last elections reflected Bulgaria’s diverse electorate, which refused to give a full majority to any single party.

She added that Radev’s party will not secure an outright majority and suggested that he benefits from voters who reject established political figures. Sacheva concluded that GERB is prepared for ongoing elections and confident in its capacity to adapt and develop.

