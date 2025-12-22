Romania Launches NATO Hub to Boost Arms Flow for Ukraine

Romania is establishing a new NATO-controlled logistics hub to support military supplies for Ukraine, according to information published by defenseromania.ro, citing Maik Keller, Deputy Commander of the NATO Security and Training Mission in Ukraine.

The purpose of the new center is to create an alternative route for weapons deliveries, ensuring continuity if existing supply lines are disrupted. It is also intended to strengthen the logistical stability of NATO’s eastern flank and ease pressure on the main arms transit hub in Rzeszow, Poland, which has played a central role in supplying Ukraine since the start of the war.

The facility will operate under NATO’s direct command and will handle requests related to artillery systems, air defense equipment and electronic warfare capabilities. Its role is designed to complement, rather than replace, existing logistics structures in the region.

Alongside this development, Romania has been expanding its defense industrial capacity. On October 29, Bucharest and Washington jointly launched the production of military drones in the city of Brasov, in central Romania. The factory is expected to manufacture seven different types of unmanned aerial vehicles, with several prototypes already in advanced stages of development.