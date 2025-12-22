Targeted Explosion in Moscow Kills Senior Russian Military Officer

Bulgaria: Targeted Explosion in Moscow Kills Senior Russian Military Officer

A senior Russian military officer has been killed following a car explosion in Moscow, after early reports initially described the incident as an assassination attempt that left him critically injured.

Information circulating online in the morning claimed that an attack had targeted Major General Fanil Sarvarov of the Russian Armed Forces. Russian Telegram channels reported that the blast occurred in the courtyard of a residential building on Yaseneva Street, in the southern part of the capital, as the officer was getting into his vehicle.

According to these reports, the 56 year old general had just sat in his Kia Sorento and started to move off when an explosion detonated. The car was heavily damaged. Sarvarov was pulled from the wreckage with multiple shrapnel injuries and fractures and was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

Later in the day, Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed that the victim, identified as Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, had died from his injuries. Investigators said the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device that had been deliberately planted under the driver’s seat, indicating a targeted attack.

The criminal case is being handled under articles related to murder committed in a way that endangered the public, as well as the illegal possession and trafficking of explosive materials. The explosion also damaged several nearby vehicles, according to official statements.

Russian authorities have said one of the working hypotheses is that the killing may be linked to Ukrainian intelligence services, as similar attacks inside Russia have previously been attributed to Kyiv. Russian media noted that Ukrainian officials have in the past been accused of using explosive devices to eliminate military officers and public figures.

The incident has revived memories of earlier attacks, including one in December last year when a bomb hidden in an electric scooter killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the commander of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, along with his aide. That attack was described by investigators as a Ukrainian special operation.

Against this backdrop, earlier reports also recalled recent claims by Ukrainian media that fighters from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence agency carried out retaliatory operations on Russian territory. According to RBC Ukraine, one such operation took place near the settlement of Shchitova in Primorsky Krai, where the 47th Separate Air Assault Battalion of the 155th Guards Marine Brigade is stationed. That unit has been involved in combat near Kyiv, Vuhledar, Mariupol, as well as in the Kursk and Pokrovsk directions.

Ukrainian intelligence was also reported to have killed a lieutenant colonel of Russia’s National Guard, Rosgvardia, along with two other servicemen near the settlement of Tambukan in Stavropol Krai.

Details of Sarvarov’s career have since emerged. He was a professional officer with combat experience from counterterrorism operations in southern Russia in the late 1990s and early 2000s. In 2016, he was appointed to head the department responsible for operational training of senior officers through staff exercises and other large scale drills. Earlier in his career, he was also involved in Russia’s military deployment in Syria.

Russia Targets Bulgaria: 'Your Country Could Become a Frontline'

Bulgaria has become a significant eastern bridgehead for NATO, raising concerns in Moscow over preparations for potential clashes with Russia.

Politics | December 22, 2025, Monday // 16:02

Poland on High Alert After 'Unprecedented' Railway Sabotage With Possible Russian Link

Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk has described the recent explosion on a key railway route between Warsaw and Lublin as “an unprecedented act of sabotage aimed at the security of the Polish state and its citizens.”

World » EU | November 17, 2025, Monday // 11:22

Deadly Car Explosion Near Delhi’s Red Fort Kills Eight, Injures Several

At least eight people lost their lives in a powerful explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi

World | November 10, 2025, Monday // 17:40

Massive Overnight Drone Assault: Nearly 200 UAVs Target Russia, 34 Reportedly Bound for Moscow

Russia experienced one of the largest drone assaults on its territory to date overnight on October 26-27

World » Russia | October 27, 2025, Monday // 09:00

Chaos at Ukrainian Train Station: Passenger Blows Himself Up, Killing Three Others

Four people were killed and twelve others injured in a grenade explosion at the Ovruch railway station in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr Oblast on Friday morning

World » Ukraine | October 24, 2025, Friday // 15:41

Tragedy Strikes Romanian Capital: Multiple Casualties in Apartment Explosion

At least three people were killed and 13 others injured when an explosion struck an apartment building in Bucharest on Wednesday

World » Southeast Europe | October 17, 2025, Friday // 13:17
NATO Warns Russia May Be Targeting Starlink with Space Weapons

NATO sources have raised concerns that Russia may be developing weapons targeting satellites, with particular focus on Elon Musk’s Starlink communications system, intelligence documents indicate.

World » Russia | December 22, 2025, Monday // 19:25

Pro-Ukrainian Partisans Torch Russian Fighter Jets Deep Inside Russia, Kyiv Says

Pro-Ukrainian resistance fighters have set fire to two Russian Su-30 fighter jets during a nighttime operation in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency HUR reported on December 22.

World » Russia | December 22, 2025, Monday // 15:38

Russia Ends Military Agreements with Bulgaria and 10 Other NATO Countries

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree instructing the Defense Ministry to end a series of military agreements with 11 Western nations, including Germany, Britain, Poland, and Bulgaria, marking a significant shift in Moscow’s defense

World » Russia | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

Putin Claims 'No More Wars' If the West Accepts Russia’s Demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined what he described as the condition under which there would be no further wars, saying Moscow expects respect and recognition of its interests in order to avoid future “special military operations”, the term us

World » Russia | December 19, 2025, Friday // 15:06

No Compromise: Putin Sticks to Maximalist Terms on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow’s uncompromising stance on peace talks with Ukraine during his annual end-of-year press conference on December 19, insisting that any negotiations must be based on Russia’s maximalist conditions.

World » Russia | December 19, 2025, Friday // 12:19

EU Finally Acts: Russian Assets Locked, Clearing Way for Massive Loan to Ukraine

The European Union has moved to lock in the freeze on Russian central bank reserves, marking a significant shift in how the bloc handles Moscow’s sovereign assets and opening the way for a large-scale financial package for Ukraine

World » Russia | December 12, 2025, Friday // 20:50
