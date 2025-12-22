Bulgaria’s President Radev Distances Himself From “Third March” Political Movement

Politics | December 22, 2025, Monday // 10:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s President Radev Distances Himself From “Third March” Political Movement

President Rumen Radev has publicly rejected any connection between himself, the presidential institution of Bulgaria, and the newly formed political movement “Third March,” responding to questions after the group described him as its “informal leader.”

The head of state recalled that as early as the beginning of November he had clearly stated that the “Third March” Movement, initiatives advocating a presidential republic, and all similar formations have no relation to him or the presidency. At that time, Radev warned that individuals presenting themselves as organizers of a party in his name or collecting funds on his behalf were acting fraudulently and serving oligarchic interests.

The issue resurfaced after the “Third March” movement recently announced its intention to formally register as a political party and take part in the upcoming early parliamentary elections expected in the spring. The decision was made following a meeting of the initiative committee in Nessebar, where a founding declaration was adopted.

After the meeting, the chairman of the formation, Tihomir Atanasov, stated that the movement recognizes President Rumen Radev as its informal leader. According to Atanasov, the group fully supports the policies of the Bulgarian president and views him as the only political figure capable of leading the country out of its current political and economic crisis.

In response, the Presidency officially distanced itself once again from the formation. From Dondukov 2 street, it was reiterated that Radev has no involvement with the “Third March” party and does not endorse its activities. The presidential press service again cited his earlier statement categorically denying any ties to the movement or similar political projects.

The “Third March” (Treti Mart) party announced over the weekend that it plans to participate in the forthcoming parliamentary elections and presented itself as a potential key player in Bulgaria’s next government. The party is chaired by Tihomir Atanasov.

