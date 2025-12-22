Turkish Opposition Leader Points to Bulgaria as Economic Benchmark

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:54
Bulgaria: Turkish Opposition Leader Points to Bulgaria as Economic Benchmark

The chairman of Turkey’s main opposition force, the Republican People’s Party, Özgür Özel, publicly highlighted the stronger economic position of Bulgaria and Greece, using the comparison to criticize the state of Turkey’s economy.

Speaking at a party rally in the border city of Edirne, Özel contrasted prices, purchasing power and exchange rates in Turkey with those in neighboring Bulgaria and Greece. He argued that the sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira amid the ongoing economic crisis has significantly reduced domestic purchasing power, while consumers in Bulgaria and Greece benefit from more stable conditions. According to him, this imbalance explains cross-border shopping trends in the region.

Özel noted that Turkish citizens increasingly travel to Greece and Bulgaria to buy basic food products, including meat, which he described as prohibitively expensive in Turkey. At the same time, he said Bulgarians are drawn to Edirne to shop because of Turkey’s weakened currency, which makes goods cheaper for foreign buyers. He stressed that food inflation in Turkey is currently the highest in Europe and ranks third globally.

Some participants at the rally reacted critically to Özel’s remarks, accusing him of presenting Turkey in a negative light before an international audience.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, economy, Bulgaria, greece

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Faces Rising Food Prices Amid Weak Consumer Price Oversight

Bulgaria is facing a steady rise in basic food prices, a trend confirmed through observations, National Revenue Agency inspections, weekly commodity reports, and the consumer price index for 2025

Society | December 22, 2025, Monday // 23:00

Greece Tightens Traffic Controls: Fines Issued Instantly Under New Digital System

Greece has introduced new rules that fundamentally change how traffic violations are recorded and fined, with penalties now issued almost immediately through a unified digital system.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:46

Flu Wave Hits Bulgaria: H3N2 Dominates, Peak Expected in February

With the start of the holiday season, Bulgaria is seeing the early stages of a flu wave, and the Pernik region has already recorded a particularly high incidence of 240 cases per 100,000 people, twice the national average

Society » Health | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 11:18

Bulgaria Weighs March and April Dates for Possible Early Parliamentary Elections

The constitutional process for forming a new government is expected to begin after January 5, when the procedure for handing out parliamentary mandates officially starts

Politics | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 11:16

Snow and Cold on the Horizon: Bulgaria Braces for Sub-Zero Temperatures Next Week

Next week in Bulgaria, cloudy skies will dominate much of the country, with fog persisting in several regions. Rain showers are expected in the eastern half, while Southwestern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny weather, though valleys and lowlands may experi

Society » Environment | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:34

Bild Mocks Bulgarian PM at EU Summit Over Euro Coin Display

Germany’s mass-circulation tabloid Bild published a sharply critical piece targeting outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, focusing on his behavior during a high-level EU summit dedicated to major geopolitical and economic decisions.

Politics | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:24
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Southeast Europe

Greece Tightens Traffic Controls: Fines Issued Instantly Under New Digital System

Greece has introduced new rules that fundamentally change how traffic violations are recorded and fined, with penalties now issued almost immediately through a unified digital system.

World » Southeast Europe | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 20:46

EU Declaration Reaffirms North Macedonia’s Obligation to Implement Agreement with Bulgaria

The expansion of the European Union towards the Western Balkans will proceed strictly on the basis of individual merit and full respect for international obligations already undertaken by candidate countries

World » Southeast Europe | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 10:00

'I Set the Rules': North Macedonia PM Defies EU and Bulgaria Over Accession Talks

The Prime Minister of North Macedonia, Hristijan Mickoski, has stated unequivocally that his government will not initiate constitutional amendments until conditions set by Skopje are met by both the European Union and Bulgaria

World » Southeast Europe | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 09:36

Croatia’s Tourism Faces Summer Slump Amid Record Prices and Visitor Decline

Croatia’s 2025 tourist season has delivered a stark warning about the country’s position in the Mediterranean travel market

World » Southeast Europe | December 9, 2025, Tuesday // 09:48

Storm Byron Hits Greece: Athens Schools Closed Amid Floods and Fallen Trees

Storm Byron has caused significant disruption across southern Greece

World » Southeast Europe | December 5, 2025, Friday // 12:12

Croatian Ex-MP and Son Face Charges Over 1.3 Million Fake COVID Tests

The district prosecutor's office in Varaždin, northern Croatia, has formally charged a father and son with orchestrating the production of over 1.3 million counterfeit COVID-19 tests

World » Southeast Europe | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 17:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria