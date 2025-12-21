Greece Tightens Traffic Controls: Fines Issued Instantly Under New Digital System

Greece has introduced new rules that fundamentally change how traffic violations are recorded and fined, with penalties now issued almost immediately through a unified digital system. The changes came into force last week under new legislation, as confirmed by Greece’s Minister of Digital Governance, Dimitris Papastergiou, in an interview for the programme “In Focus with Lora Krumova”.

According to Papastergiou, until now the process was slow and fragmented. When a vehicle with Greek or foreign registration, including Bulgarian plates, committed a traffic offence, the fine often reached the driver years later. This was because the police first had to transfer the case to the municipality where the violation occurred, after which local authorities were responsible for identifying the offender and issuing the penalty. In some cases, this process dragged on for up to a decade.

With the new system, the procedure is fully digital and centralized. From the moment a violation is recorded, it is immediately confirmed nationwide, triggering an electronic process that allows the driver to either pay the fine or file an objection. A key challenge, however, remains identifying foreign drivers who commit violations in Greece.

Papastergiou explained that enforcement is easier for countries where border controls exist. In such cases, by the time a driver reaches a border checkpoint, the offence is already visible in the system, and the individual will not be allowed to leave the country unless the fine is settled. For eurozone countries and others within the EU where there are no internal borders, the procedure follows European-wide rules. Greek authorities must request vehicle data from the relevant country, after which, for example, Bulgarian police notify the driver of the offence committed in Greece. The same mechanism applies when Greek citizens commit violations in countries such as Italy or Austria.

The minister noted that where there are no border checks, drivers travel freely and cannot be stopped on the spot, regardless of whether they are Bulgarian, Greek or from another EU member state. This makes cross-border cooperation essential for enforcement under the new rules.

Papastergiou stressed that the aim of the system is prevention, not punishment. He warned that Greece has one of the highest rates of road accidents and fatalities in Europe, a situation partly linked to its status as a major tourist destination. Large numbers of visitors rent cars and motorcycles, which increases traffic density and risk. Despite this, Greece continues to lose an average of two people per day in road accidents.

To address the problem, the authorities are accelerating the rollout of digital surveillance. By the end of the current week, eight new digital cameras will be operational. At the same time, a tender is under way for the installation of an additional 2,500 AI-powered cameras in Athens, Thessaloniki and on the island of Crete. Separately, 388 cameras that monitor only red-light violations are being installed across the Attica region.

Under the new system, authorities do not immediately know the identity of the driver, only the vehicle’s registration number and its owner. The owner receives a notification accompanied by a photograph of the violation. If someone other than the actual driver attempts to take responsibility, the objection will be rejected if the image clearly shows a different person. In cases involving company vehicles, the driver must have had proper authorization at the time of the offence.

One of the most persistent issues has involved rental cars. In the past, rented vehicles were frequently parked illegally, fines were issued, and police then had to track down the rental companies. With the digital system, violations are registered almost instantly, meaning that by the time a vehicle is returned, the offence has already been recorded and forwarded to the rental company, ensuring the fine is paid by the responsible party.

Looking ahead, Papastergiou said cameras are planned for areas such as Solna, Halkidiki and Northern Greece by mid-2026, although he emphasized that technology alone is not the solution. In regions like Halkidiki, where road conditions can be particularly demanding, responsible driving is essential. According to the minister, it is not the cameras that ensure people return home safely each evening, but awareness and discipline, with surveillance serving only as an additional reminder to drive carefully.