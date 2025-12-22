Russia Accused of War Crime After Dozens of Elderly Civilians Abducted from Ukraine’s Sumy Region

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for an international response to what he described as a Russian war crime after more than 50 civilians were abducted from the border village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast. Writing on X, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine is demanding the return of all civilian hostages taken by Russia, including these residents and thousands of others who have been forcibly deported since the start of the war, among them Ukrainian children.

According to the foreign minister, the abduction of civilians from Hrabovske is already under investigation by Ukrainian authorities and must also be addressed at the international level. He urged governments and international organisations to jointly demand the release of innocent civilians who were taken from their homes. Sybiha added that the incident illustrates the permanent threat posed by Russia as a neighbour and underscores Ukraine’s need for a genuine and lasting peace.

The incident occurred during the night of 19–20 December, when Russian forces crossed the state border and entered Hrabovske, a village located directly on the frontier in the Krasnopillia district of Sumy Oblast. Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed that Russian troops advanced into the settlement and forcibly took more than 50 civilians to Russian territory. Most of those abducted are elderly men and women, including an 89-year-old woman. Nearly all had previously refused to evacuate deeper into Ukrainian-controlled areas.

Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for Ukraine’s General Staff, said Ukrainian defence forces withdrew from several positions near Hrabovske due to the Russian offensive and that stabilisation measures are currently under way. He confirmed that the civilians were taken after Russian forces seized the village and described the actions as a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Law enforcement agencies have launched a formal investigation into the forced deportations.

Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force clarified that fighting remains ongoing in Hrabovske as Ukrainian troops attempt to push Russian units back across the border. The military denied media reports that Russian forces had entered the neighbouring village of Riasne, stating that no Russian troops are currently present there, despite earlier claims by local outlets.

Further details were provided by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who said the civilians were initially detained without communication or adequate conditions before being forcibly transported to Russia on 20 December. Lubinets said he had contacted Russia’s human rights commissioner and the International Committee of the Red Cross, demanding information on the detainees’ whereabouts, conditions and immediate return.

Ukrainian officials confirmed that the Russian incursion involved units from the 36th Brigade, which reportedly attempted to advance up to one kilometre into Ukrainian territory. While most of the abducted civilians are men, women were also taken. The abductions occurred amid ongoing Russian attacks along the Sumy Oblast border, where villages face near-daily shelling and incursions.

Evacuations from border communities in Sumy Oblast are continuing. Regional authorities report that more than 30,000 people have already been evacuated, while several thousand, including children, have refused to leave. Governor Oleh Hryhorov said some residents who had previously declined evacuation were later evacuated using armoured vehicles due to the deteriorating security situation.

Sumy Oblast remains one of Russia’s key targets because of its location along Ukraine’s northeastern border. Despite sustained pressure and frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces continue to control most of the region, while urging civilians in high-risk areas to evacuate as fighting persists.