Russia Accused of War Crime After Dozens of Elderly Civilians Abducted from Ukraine’s Sumy Region

The people of Ukraine are heading into their fourth winter of war - a winter that, for many, is increasingly becoming a fight for survival.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called for an international response to what he described as a Russian war crime after more than 50 civilians were abducted from the border village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast. Writing on X, Sybiha stressed that Ukraine is demanding the return of all civilian hostages taken by Russia, including these residents and thousands of others who have been forcibly deported since the start of the war, among them Ukrainian children.
According to the foreign minister, the abduction of civilians from Hrabovske is already under investigation by Ukrainian authorities and must also be addressed at the international level. He urged governments and international organisations to jointly demand the release of innocent civilians who were taken from their homes. Sybiha added that the incident illustrates the permanent threat posed by Russia as a neighbour and underscores Ukraine’s need for a genuine and lasting peace.
The incident occurred during the night of 19–20 December, when Russian forces crossed the state border and entered Hrabovske, a village located directly on the frontier in the Krasnopillia district of Sumy Oblast. Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed that Russian troops advanced into the settlement and forcibly took more than 50 civilians to Russian territory. Most of those abducted are elderly men and women, including an 89-year-old woman. Nearly all had previously refused to evacuate deeper into Ukrainian-controlled areas.
Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for Ukraine’s General Staff, said Ukrainian defence forces withdrew from several positions near Hrabovske due to the Russian offensive and that stabilisation measures are currently under way. He confirmed that the civilians were taken after Russian forces seized the village and described the actions as a violation of the Geneva Conventions. Law enforcement agencies have launched a formal investigation into the forced deportations.
Ukraine’s Joint Forces Task Force clarified that fighting remains ongoing in Hrabovske as Ukrainian troops attempt to push Russian units back across the border. The military denied media reports that Russian forces had entered the neighbouring village of Riasne, stating that no Russian troops are currently present there, despite earlier claims by local outlets.
Further details were provided by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who said the civilians were initially detained without communication or adequate conditions before being forcibly transported to Russia on 20 December. Lubinets said he had contacted Russia’s human rights commissioner and the International Committee of the Red Cross, demanding information on the detainees’ whereabouts, conditions and immediate return.
Ukrainian officials confirmed that the Russian incursion involved units from the 36th Brigade, which reportedly attempted to advance up to one kilometre into Ukrainian territory. While most of the abducted civilians are men, women were also taken. The abductions occurred amid ongoing Russian attacks along the Sumy Oblast border, where villages face near-daily shelling and incursions.
Evacuations from border communities in Sumy Oblast are continuing. Regional authorities report that more than 30,000 people have already been evacuated, while several thousand, including children, have refused to leave. Governor Oleh Hryhorov said some residents who had previously declined evacuation were later evacuated using armoured vehicles due to the deteriorating security situation.
Sumy Oblast remains one of Russia’s key targets because of its location along Ukraine’s northeastern border. Despite sustained pressure and frequent attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian forces continue to control most of the region, while urging civilians in high-risk areas to evacuate as fighting persists.
The number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast has increased to eight, while 27 others have been injured, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service
Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian oil tanker linked to Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, marking the first known attack of this kind so far from Ukraine, according to a source in Ukraine’s Security Service.
EU leaders have approved a decision to raise joint debt in order to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial support for the period 2026–2027, equivalent to roughly BGN 176 billion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that it is in Europe’s interest to continue supporting Ukraine financially, warning that failure to do so could significantly escalate the conflict and spread the war to the EU.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich must finally follow through on his pledge to donate the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club to humanitarian causes linked to Ukraine, or face legal action by
Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again said that Moscow would prefer a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, while warning that Russia is prepared to continue expanding its control by force
