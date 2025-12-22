Bulgaria is facing a steady rise in basic food prices, a trend confirmed through observations, National Revenue Agency inspections, weekly commodity reports, and the consumer price index for 2025. Analysis over recent months highlights structural issues in the enforcement of the Consumer Price Act, which has enabled traders to operate with minimal oversight, undermining the fundamental rights of consumers and allowing speculative price practices to persist.

Discussions around speculation often veer toward calls for a strict regulatory framework to manage prices, commercial profits, and discounts, aiming to standardize traders’ behavior. Such measures, however, risk suppressing competition. In a properly functioning market economy, prices should reflect the balance of informed demand and accurate supply. Bulgarian legislation already establishes norms that, if properly enforced, can prevent unjustified profiteering, curb speculation, and stabilize the market.

Current observations reveal several key areas of consumer rights violations. Some goods are offered without clear price displays, omitting both euro and leva amounts, leaving consumers unable to make informed choices. Others carry dual labels with conflicting prices, further obscuring accurate price information. A recurring issue involves packaging without declared prices per unit of measure. For example, yogurt buckets, varying in weight from 350 g to 500 g, often show prices per package but not per kilogram in a way that is easily comparable. A consumer might purchase a 400 g bucket for 1.50 BGN (≈0.77 EUR), equating to 3.75 BGN/kg, while a 500 g bucket costs 1.68 BGN (≈0.86 EUR), or 3.36 BGN/kg, without realizing the latter is actually cheaper per kilogram. This practice violates the consumer’s right to clear, comparable pricing.

Additional concerns involve labels where the price per unit is printed in minuscule font, often positioned low on shelves, rendering it practically unreadable. This tactic substitutes for full compliance with price disclosure requirements. Furthermore, marketing messages such as “TOP PRICE” give consumers the false impression of optimal pricing, while in reality, they may be paying above average for the product.

The ongoing violations demonstrate both a distortion of the consumer’s right to informed choice and widespread non-compliance among traders. The lack of proactive enforcement by the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) contributes to a market environment conducive to speculation. This combination of weak oversight and exploitative practices drives prices upward and allows traders to accumulate unregulated profits, despite the existence of a regulatory framework designed to maintain fair market conditions.