One in Three Injury Deaths in Europe Linked to Alcohol, Warns WHO

Society » HEALTH | December 22, 2025, Monday // 09:25
Bulgaria: One in Three Injury Deaths in Europe Linked to Alcohol, Warns WHO

According to a report from WHO/Europe, alcohol is a major contributor to injury-related fatalities, accounting for approximately one-third of such deaths. The organization emphasizes that this highlights a significant public health concern, as alcohol not only impairs judgment and coordination but also increases the risk of accidents, violence, and other injuries.

The data underline the widespread impact of alcohol across European countries, affecting all age groups and both genders, though young adults and men are disproportionately represented among those who die from alcohol-related injuries. WHO/Europe stresses the importance of preventive measures, including stricter regulation of alcohol availability, awareness campaigns, and targeted interventions for high-risk populations, to reduce the burden of alcohol-related harm.

This statistic also draws attention to the broader social and economic costs of alcohol misuse, as injuries linked to drinking strain healthcare systems, law enforcement, and social services. WHO/Europe calls for coordinated policies at both national and regional levels to address this persistent public health challenge and curb the avoidable loss of life caused by alcohol-related incidents.

Source: WHO/Europe

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: alcohol, WHO, europe, deaths

Related Articles:

Bulgarian INSAIT Ranks 13th in Europe, Surpassing Oxford, London and Berlin

The Institute of Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Technology (INSAIT) at Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" has achieved a remarkable position in Europe, securing 13th place according to CSRankings

Society » Education | December 26, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria Among World’s Heaviest Drinkers, New Data Reveal Alarming Alcohol Consumption Levels

Bulgaria remains among the countries with the highest levels of alcohol consumption in Europe and globally. According to World Health Organization data, the average Bulgarian aged over 15 consumes 11.2 litres of pure alcohol per year.

Society » Health | December 24, 2025, Wednesday // 23:00

'Europe Will Pay in Blood' if Ukraine Funding Stops - Zelensky’s Stark Warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that it is in Europe’s interest to continue supporting Ukraine financially, warning that failure to do so could significantly escalate the conflict and spread the war to the EU.

World » Ukraine | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:32

Europe Faces Early Flu Surge as New Strain Spreads Rapidly

Over 50 percent of countries in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European Region are currently facing an unusually early and intense influenza season

Society » Health | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 11:23

Ukraine Peace Talks Heat Up: Europe Ready to Send Troops

European leaders have expressed readiness to lead a “multinational force” in Ukraine as part of a U.S.-backed plan aimed at achieving a peace agreement with Russia

World » EU | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:47

Europe Must Be Ready for War With Russia, Says Romania’s President in Rare Warning

Romanian President Nicușor Dan said Europe must send an unmistakable signal to Moscow that it is prepared to defend itself, even as it seeks to avoid war

World » EU | December 14, 2025, Sunday // 10:28
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

Epidemic Flu Already in Bulgaria As Cases Overtake Last Year, Expert Says

Bulgaria has entered its typical winter health pattern, with flu cases already spreading at an epidemic level. This assessment was made by Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev during an appearance on Nova TV.

Society » Health | December 23, 2025, Tuesday // 10:04

Flu Wave Hits Bulgaria: H3N2 Dominates, Peak Expected in February

With the start of the holiday season, Bulgaria is seeing the early stages of a flu wave, and the Pernik region has already recorded a particularly high incidence of 240 cases per 100,000 people, twice the national average

Society » Health | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 11:18

Europe Faces Early Flu Surge as New Strain Spreads Rapidly

Over 50 percent of countries in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) European Region are currently facing an unusually early and intense influenza season

Society » Health | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 11:23

Bulgaria Faces Early Flu Epidemic: Peak Expected in January, Children Most at Risk

Bulgaria is entering the early stages of a flu epidemic, according to Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunche

Society » Health | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:29

Bulgaria Faces Upcoming Flu Wave as Mutated Subvariant K Spreads

In Bulgaria, flu activity is currently low, with only isolated cases detected

Society » Health | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 12:06

Bulgaria Reduces Child Mortality but Still Faces Second-Highest Child Poverty in EU

Bulgaria has recorded a decline in child mortality in recent years, according to Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova

Society » Health | November 28, 2025, Friday // 09:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria