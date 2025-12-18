One in Three Injury Deaths in Europe Linked to Alcohol, Warns WHO

According to a report from WHO/Europe, alcohol is a major contributor to injury-related fatalities, accounting for approximately one-third of such deaths. The organization emphasizes that this highlights a significant public health concern, as alcohol not only impairs judgment and coordination but also increases the risk of accidents, violence, and other injuries.

The data underline the widespread impact of alcohol across European countries, affecting all age groups and both genders, though young adults and men are disproportionately represented among those who die from alcohol-related injuries. WHO/Europe stresses the importance of preventive measures, including stricter regulation of alcohol availability, awareness campaigns, and targeted interventions for high-risk populations, to reduce the burden of alcohol-related harm.

This statistic also draws attention to the broader social and economic costs of alcohol misuse, as injuries linked to drinking strain healthcare systems, law enforcement, and social services. WHO/Europe calls for coordinated policies at both national and regional levels to address this persistent public health challenge and curb the avoidable loss of life caused by alcohol-related incidents.

Source: WHO/Europe