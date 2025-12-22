Snow and Cold on the Horizon: Bulgaria Braces for Sub-Zero Temperatures Next Week

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:34
Bulgaria: Snow and Cold on the Horizon: Bulgaria Braces for Sub-Zero Temperatures Next Week

Next week in Bulgaria, cloudy skies will dominate much of the country, with fog persisting in several regions. Rain showers are expected in the eastern half, while Southwestern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny weather, though valleys and lowlands may experience localized fog. Winds will be generally light, except along the Black Sea coast, where a gentle to moderate north-northeast breeze will blow. Daytime temperatures will range from 4° to 9° in most regions, reaching up to 12° along the Black Sea and in the far southwest, with Sofia around 7°, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

In the mountains, Southwestern massifs will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, while the rest of the ranges will be cloud-covered. Rain is likely in the Eastern Stara Planina and Strandzha Mountains. Light north-northwest winds are expected, with temperatures at 1,200 meters near 5° and at 2,000 meters around 1°. Along the Black Sea coast, light rain is possible in some areas, with maximum temperatures between 10° and 12° and sea water temperatures of 11°-13°. Waves will measure 2-3 points.

The start of the new week will remain mostly cloudy. Rain will intensify on Wednesday, with lighter and more scattered showers on other days. Winds will shift from northeast on Monday to east-southeast on Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will range between minus 2° and 3°, while daytime highs will stay between 5° and 10°.

Late Wednesday and Thursday, a northerly shift will bring colder air, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. On Thursday and Friday, daily highs and lows will be closer together, with Friday seeing temperatures mostly between minus 3° and 2°. Rain will continue, turning into snow in the northeastern regions, the Fore-Balkans, high plains of Western Bulgaria on Thursday, and in Strandzha on Friday. While Thursday’s precipitation is expected to be light and localized, Friday may see heavier snow in parts of Eastern Bulgaria.

Saturday will remain cloudy, with minimal precipitation. Winds will strengthen to moderate or strong from the northeast, and daytime temperatures will rise slightly. Overall, the week will feature a transition from mild, rainy conditions to colder, wintry weather, particularly in northern and eastern areas.

