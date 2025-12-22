Flu Wave Hits Bulgaria: H3N2 Dominates, Peak Expected in February

Society » HEALTH | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 11:18
With the start of the holiday season, Bulgaria is seeing the early stages of a flu wave, and the Pernik region has already recorded a particularly high incidence of 240 cases per 100,000 people, twice the national average. Speaking on Nova TV, Prof. Iva Hristova, director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCID), warned that the country should prepare for a substantial rise in flu cases in the first weeks of the new year and urged heightened caution during the holiday period.

Current laboratory data show influenza type A (H3N2) is the dominant strain in Bulgaria. Out of 240 samples tested, 60 returned positive for influenza, with 54 of them identified as H3N2 and only six as H1N1. Prof. Hristova noted that while the flu peak typically occurs at the end of January, this season may see a larger number of cases and a peak shift into February, resulting in a potentially more severe wave. After the holidays, sequencing of virus samples will clarify whether the H3N2 mutation responsible for a 50% rise in hospitalizations in the UK has reached Bulgaria.

The professor highlighted that travel and large family gatherings are the main drivers of influenza spread during the holidays. She recommended wearing masks on public and intercity transport, in airports, and at any crowded events, especially if people nearby are showing symptoms such as sneezing or coughing. Importantly, she stressed that those feeling unwell should remain at home to both reduce transmission and recover faster with fewer complications.

Children under five and adults over 65–70, particularly those with chronic conditions like diabetes, heart failure, or ischemic disease, remain the highest-risk groups. To strengthen immunity, Prof. Hristova advised supplementation with vitamin D, zinc, and selenium, following medical consultation and testing. She clarified the role of vaccination, emphasizing that while it does not guarantee complete protection, it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

On the current viral landscape, influenza has largely replaced Covid-19 in Bulgaria, with Covid cases currently estimated to be roughly ten times less frequent than flu infections. Regarding testing, rapid antigen tests can serve as initial screening, but in cases with typical symptoms and negative results, PCR tests are recommended for greater sensitivity and to accurately differentiate between viruses.

Tags: Bulgaria, flu, influenza, H3N2

