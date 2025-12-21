Bild Mocks Bulgarian PM at EU Summit Over Euro Coin Display

Politics | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:24
Bulgaria: Bild Mocks Bulgarian PM at EU Summit Over Euro Coin Display

Germany’s mass-circulation tabloid Bild published a sharply critical piece targeting outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, focusing on his behavior during a high-level EU summit dedicated to major geopolitical and economic decisions.

In the article, Bild describes how Zhelyazkov drew attention by displaying Bulgaria’s newly issued euro coins to fellow European leaders at a meeting meant to address the possible use of frozen Russian assets and the allocation of roughly €90 billion in support for Ukraine, alongside discussions on an EU–South America free trade agreement. The newspaper illustrated its commentary with photographs showing Zhelyazkov holding up the so-called “starter kit” of Bulgarian euro coins.

Under the headline “EU summit in the fight for billions for Ukraine… and suddenly the Bulgarian PM appears with small coins,Bild questioned whether the scene was comical or troubling. According to the paper, while European leaders were focused on strategic decisions involving vast financial resources, Zhelyazkov appeared preoccupied with showcasing the new Bulgarian euro coins to as many counterparts as possible, posing repeatedly for cameras.

The report claims that neither European Council President Antonio Costa nor European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen managed to avoid these moments, describing the interactions as awkward and forcedly polite. Bild suggests that EU leaders maintained diplomatic courtesy despite irritation, particularly given Bulgaria’s recent role in opposing aspects of the proposed financing for Ukraine through frozen Russian assets, alongside Belgium, Malta and Italy.

One passage mocks Costa’s facial expression during the encounter, comparing it to that of a small-town mayor smiling through the ceremonial presentation of a new fire hose, rather than the demeanor expected at a summit dealing with war financing and global trade.

The article further argues that broader issues, such as continued support for Ukraine and the future of free trade agreements viewed as vital for Germany’s economy, appeared secondary for the Bulgarian prime minister. Bild notes that Zhelyazkov’s government has already resigned amid corruption allegations and is currently operating in a caretaker capacity, yet he remained eager to highlight Bulgaria’s euro adoption.

The piece also recalls domestic controversy in Bulgaria surrounding the introduction of the euro on January 1. According to Bild, public concern over rising prices has been widespread, and mass protests followed draft budget proposals that included higher taxes and increased social security contributions, plans that were later withdrawn.

Tags: Bild, Bulgaria, Zhelyazkov

