Bulgaria Welcomes Astronomical Winter with Snow and Cooler Temperatures
Astronomical winter officially begins in Bulgaria on Sunday, December 21, at 5:03 p.m. local time, marking the shortest day of the year. In Sofia, daylight will last just 9 hours and 3 minutes, according to Pencho Markishki from the Institute of Astronomy at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.
Space weather forecasts indicate that on Monday, December 22, a minor geomagnetic storm of the lowest intensity is expected, after which conditions should stabilize.
The penultimate week of 2025 will start under mostly cloudy skies, with scattered short-term and light rain showers in some areas. Winds will generally be light on Sunday and Monday, though moderate in the eastern regions and in mountainous areas.
Minimum temperatures will range from -2 to 0 degrees Celsius in southwestern Bulgaria, rising to 6-7 degrees in the far east. Daytime highs are expected to hover between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius.
Rain is forecast to intensify on Wednesday, affecting the entire country. Starting Thursday, temperatures are expected to fall. In Northern Bulgaria and on the high plains of the southwest, rain will transition to snow, while precipitation over western regions will gradually taper off. In the mountains, rainfall will continue, with higher elevations seeing a mix of rain and snow.
Snow and Cold on the Horizon: Bulgaria Braces for Sub-Zero Temperatures Next Week
Next week in Bulgaria, cloudy skies will dominate much of the country, with fog persisting in several regions. Rain showers are expected in the eastern half, while Southwestern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny weather, though valleys and lowlands may experi
Sofia Launches Green Ticket Weekend to Combat Air Pollution
Sofia Municipality has announced the introduction of a Green ticket for public transport for the weekend of December 20–22, 2025, due to high pollution levels and predicted fog formation. During the same period, parking in metro buffer lots will be free f
Friday Weather: Temperature Drops Across Bulgaria as Northeast Wind Gains Strength
On Friday, most lowland areas and valleys will experience cloudy skies and fog, while the mountains will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 19
Sunny Thursday Ahead: Fog Clears, Warm Day Across Bulgaria
Bulgaria is expected to see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 18
Wednesday Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Start, Clear Skies and Warming Trend
On Wednesday, early temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 3°C, with the capital starting the day at about minus 3°C
Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists
Sofia Municipality has unveiled a detailed plan to connect the city with Vitosha Nature Park through four dedicated pedestrian and bicycle corridors