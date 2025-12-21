Bulgaria Welcomes Astronomical Winter with Snow and Cooler Temperatures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 13:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Welcomes Astronomical Winter with Snow and Cooler Temperatures Photo: Stella Ivanova

Astronomical winter officially begins in Bulgaria on Sunday, December 21, at 5:03 p.m. local time, marking the shortest day of the year. In Sofia, daylight will last just 9 hours and 3 minutes, according to Pencho Markishki from the Institute of Astronomy at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.

Space weather forecasts indicate that on Monday, December 22, a minor geomagnetic storm of the lowest intensity is expected, after which conditions should stabilize.

The penultimate week of 2025 will start under mostly cloudy skies, with scattered short-term and light rain showers in some areas. Winds will generally be light on Sunday and Monday, though moderate in the eastern regions and in mountainous areas.

Minimum temperatures will range from -2 to 0 degrees Celsius in southwestern Bulgaria, rising to 6-7 degrees in the far east. Daytime highs are expected to hover between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Rain is forecast to intensify on Wednesday, affecting the entire country. Starting Thursday, temperatures are expected to fall. In Northern Bulgaria and on the high plains of the southwest, rain will transition to snow, while precipitation over western regions will gradually taper off. In the mountains, rainfall will continue, with higher elevations seeing a mix of rain and snow.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures, snow

Related Articles:

Flu Wave Hits Bulgaria: H3N2 Dominates, Peak Expected in February

|

Bulgaria Weighs March and April Dates for Possible Early Parliamentary Elections

|

Snow and Cold on the Horizon: Bulgaria Braces for Sub-Zero Temperatures Next Week

|

Bild Mocks Bulgarian PM at EU Summit Over Euro Coin Display

|

Bulgaria Absorbed Nearly €36 Billion in Grants Since Transition, Over 90% from the EU

|

Bulgaria: Third March Registers as Party, Backs President Radev as Its 'Informal Leader'

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Snow and Cold on the Horizon: Bulgaria Braces for Sub-Zero Temperatures Next Week

Next week in Bulgaria, cloudy skies will dominate much of the country, with fog persisting in several regions. Rain showers are expected in the eastern half, while Southwestern Bulgaria will see mostly sunny weather, though valleys and lowlands may experi

Society » Environment | December 21, 2025, Sunday // 10:34

Sofia Launches Green Ticket Weekend to Combat Air Pollution

Sofia Municipality has announced the introduction of a Green ticket for public transport for the weekend of December 20–22, 2025, due to high pollution levels and predicted fog formation. During the same period, parking in metro buffer lots will be free f

Society » Environment | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:46

Friday Weather: Temperature Drops Across Bulgaria as Northeast Wind Gains Strength

On Friday, most lowland areas and valleys will experience cloudy skies and fog, while the mountains will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 19

Society » Environment | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 17:13

Sunny Thursday Ahead: Fog Clears, Warm Day Across Bulgaria

Bulgaria is expected to see mostly sunny skies on Thursday, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) forecast for December 18

Society » Environment | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 17:03

Wednesday Weather in Bulgaria: Cold Start, Clear Skies and Warming Trend

On Wednesday, early temperatures will be between minus 5°C and 3°C, with the capital starting the day at about minus 3°C

Society » Environment | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 20:25

Four Green Corridors to Link Sofia with Vitosha Mountain for Pedestrians and Cyclists

Sofia Municipality has unveiled a detailed plan to connect the city with Vitosha Nature Park through four dedicated pedestrian and bicycle corridors

Society » Environment | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 08:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria