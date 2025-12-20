Bulgarian Man Dies in U.S. ICE Jail - Outrage Grows Over 'Preventable' Death

A Bulgarian man from Chicago, Nenko Ganchev, 56, has died while in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin, Michigan, a private prison contracted by ICE, raising urgent calls for a full investigation, ABC7 Chicago and Bulgarian media reported. Ganchev was arrested during a recent fall immigration enforcement sweep, and his death has triggered concern over the treatment and medical care of detainees in ICE custody.

According to ICE, Ganchev was found unresponsive in his cell during routine checks, and facility staff administered CPR while awaiting emergency services, who pronounced him dead at the scene. The Department of Homeland Security initially described the death as “suspected natural causes,” though the official cause is still under review. Ganchev’s family and friends, however, say he had experienced worsening health in recent months while in detention, particularly related to his type 2 diabetes, and they are questioning whether adequate medical attention was provided.

Ganchev’s wife, a U.S. citizen, described him as a hardworking and law-abiding man who had lived in Chicago for over 30 years, owned a trucking business, and paid taxes. She recalled that on the day he was arrested in September, he was attending a green card interview at the USCIS Chicago office when ICE agents took him into custody. Court records indicate that Ganchev had previously been granted lawful permanent resident status in 2005 but faced a removal order in 2023, which ultimately led to his detention.

The North Lake facility, run by GEO Group, has faced criticism for overcrowding and inadequate medical care. Friends of Ganchev reported that he received insufficient food for his dietary needs and that stress in detention exacerbated his health issues. Ganchev’s wife emphasized that he had been complying with legal procedures and had little risk to public safety, as reflected in a federal court order for bond that was later blocked by the Seventh Circuit Appeals Court.

U.S. lawmakers have reacted strongly to Ganchev’s death. Chicago Congresswoman Delia Ramirez called for an “immediate, transparent investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Ganchev’s death, including an inquiry into reports from other detainees that he sought medical attention but did not receive timely care.” Alongside Representative Rashida Tlaib, Ramirez noted that 2025 has already become the deadliest year on record for immigrants in ICE custody, with at least 30 deaths nationwide.

Ganchev’s family has criticized the lack of communication from ICE and the private prison regarding his death. His wife has not been given clear information about the events leading to his passing, the results of an autopsy, or access to his remains, which are expected to be cremated according to family wishes. Friends described Ganchev as a kind, generous man, dedicated to his family and community, and expressed shock and frustration at the circumstances surrounding his detention and death.

Legal and advocacy groups, including the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, have highlighted Ganchev’s death as part of broader systemic issues in the U.S. immigration detention system, including medical neglect, overcrowding, and the use of private prisons for immigration enforcement, particularly in Michigan, where state law prohibits using local facilities for ICE detainees. The DHS has denied allegations of mistreatment, calling them “false.”

Ganchev’s story underscores tensions in the U.S. immigration system and has reignited debate over ICE detention practices. Lawmakers and advocates are calling for reforms and accountability, citing the death as evidence of preventable conditions in detention facilities. Ganchev, who had lived in the U.S. for three decades, sought to become a permanent resident and build a life with his American wife, but his death has left his family grieving and demanding answers.

Will there be an official reaction from the Bulgarian side, given that one of its citizens has died under such troubling circumstances in U.S. immigration custody?