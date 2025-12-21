Murder Probe Draws Spotlight to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, has urged caution against speculation and political interpretations regarding her son’s detention, stressing that any assessments should rely solely on official court decisions, BGNES reported.

On December 18, the Pechersk District Court in Kyiv ordered the arrest of two individuals suspected in the murder of Daniylo Kuzmin, son of Kharkiv Deputy Mayor Serhiy Kuzmin, which took place in Austria in November. The suspects are identified as Oleksandr Agoyev and Bogdan Rinzhuk, the latter being Ilashchuk’s stepson, according to Ukrinform.

Addressing the media, Ilashchuk emphasized that discussions concerning her family should be grounded entirely in verified court and procedural data rather than assumptions or emotional commentary. She highlighted that her son is an adult, fully responsible citizen under Ukrainian law, and that all legal procedures outlined by both Ukrainian and European Union legislation are being applied.

The ambassador stressed that her son’s legal status should not be associated with her diplomatic role or politicized in any manner. She also appealed to the public to respect the rule of law, ethical standards, and the constitutionally guaranteed presumption of innocence, urging that conclusions regarding her son’s potential involvement be drawn only after proper verification and investigation.

Ilashchuk concluded by calling on society to refrain from spreading false information and to respect her family’s right to privacy amid ongoing legal proceedings.