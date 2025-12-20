Bulgaria Stays Out as Europe Launches War Damage Compensation Commission for Ukraine

Bulgaria has opted not to join the newly established International Claims Commission for Ukraine, an initiative created under the Council of Europe to evaluate and determine compensation for destruction, loss, and injuries caused by Russian aggression, Dnevnik reported. Alongside Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have also refrained from signing the founding convention.

The convention, signed by 34 countries and the European Union, was formally endorsed on Tuesday in The Hague at a diplomatic conference co-hosted by the Council of Europe and the Netherlands. The event drew leaders and senior representatives from over 50 nations, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moldovan President Maia Sandu, and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof. The European Union was represented by High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas and EU Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath.

Operating within the Council of Europe framework, the new International Claims Commission will serve as a central component of a broader compensation mechanism for Ukraine. Its mandate includes reviewing claims submitted for damages, losses, and injuries caused by Russia’s military aggression, and determining the compensation owed in each case. The commission builds upon the Ukraine Damage Register, established in 2023, which has already collected more than 86,000 claims from individuals, organizations, and public institutions across 44 participating countries and the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the commission represents a tangible instrument of justice, ensuring that Russia’s acts of aggression will not go unpunished and that victims can secure fair compensation. She described the agreement as a “crystal clear message” that accountability will follow.

The convention will enter into force once at least 25 signatory states ratify it and sufficient funding is allocated for the commission’s initial operations. Concurrently, the EU and international partners are exploring legal mechanisms to establish a compensation fund obligating Russia to cover the damages.

Signatories to the convention include major European economies such as Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Romania, as well as the Netherlands, Scandinavian and Baltic nations, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and Norway. While Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic have not joined, the convention remains open for accession by any Council of Europe member state. Greece has recently added its signature in Strasbourg on December 19.

Bulgaria’s position aligns with its earlier hesitation regarding the EU’s multi-billion-euro support package for Ukraine, which aims to assist the country’s economy and defense over the next two years. The EU and member states are now moving forward with national ratification processes to operationalize the commission.