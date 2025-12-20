Bulgaria: Weekend Vignette Overturned after Court Finds Faulty Euro Conversion

The Supreme Administrative Court in Bulgaria has struck down part of the government decree that introduced the so-called weekend vignette, citing an error in the conversion of its price into euros. The ruling affects only the provision that set the vignette’s price at €5.12.

In its decision, the court found that the euro amount was calculated incorrectly and rounded in a way that favored the state. With the vignette priced at 10 Bulgarian leva, the correct conversion under the Euro Introduction Act should be €5.11, based on the fixed exchange rate of 1.95583 leva per euro, the judges ruled.

The court emphasized that the problem lies solely in the rounding of the euro price for the weekend vignette. The conversion of prices for the other types of road vignettes was found to be accurate and remains unaffected by the decision.

The ruling is not final and may be appealed within 14 days.