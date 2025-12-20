Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Port Kills 8, Impacts Besarabian Bulgarian Communities

'Ukraine Is A Transitional Democracy, Caught Between the Logic of War and the Logic Of Integration!'
The people of Ukraine are heading into their fourth winter of war - a winter that, for many, is increasingly becoming a fight for survival.
The number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast has increased to eight, while 27 others have been injured, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.
The attack took place on the evening of 19 December, when Russian forces launched a large-scale ballistic missile strike against a port facility in the Odesa Oblast. Emergency services said the missiles hit the area directly, with several of the victims traveling on a passenger bus that was caught at the epicenter of the explosion.
As a result of the strike, multiple cargo trucks parked near the port caught fire, while nearby passenger vehicles were also damaged. Rescue teams responded overnight, and all fires have since been fully extinguished. Earlier information indicated seven fatalities and 15 wounded, but updated data confirmed higher casualties following rescue and medical assessments.
Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper stated that the port facility was subjected to a “massive” ballistic missile attack. Ukraine’s Air Force had issued a warning of an incoming ballistic missile threat shortly after 9:00 p.m. local time, with explosions reported in the region minutes later.
The port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast has been repeatedly targeted throughout the war. Recent Russian strikes in the region have caused prolonged power outages and disrupted water supply for residents. The night before the port attack, Russian drones struck transportation infrastructure, damaging a bridge on the M15 Odesa–Reni highway. The damage prompted neighboring Moldova to temporarily close nearby border checkpoints, complicating cross-border traffic and logistics.
Governor Kiper noted that despite the constant bombardment, local authorities and emergency services are working to maintain transport routes and ensure civilian safety. He previously described a separate overnight attack on 13 December as one of the largest since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.
The ongoing strikes also directly affect the Besarabian Bulgarian community living in Odesa Oblast, particularly in districts close to key transport corridors and port facilities. Many ethnic Bulgarians in the region rely on port-related activities, cross-border trade, and road connections for their livelihoods. Repeated attacks, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to transport routes increase economic pressure on these communities, while the broader security situation continues to force families to live under constant threat of missile and drone strikes.
Russia has continued to target civilian and critical infrastructure across Ukraine, including energy systems, transport hubs, and ports, as part of its wider campaign, with southern regions such as Odesa Oblast remaining among the most frequently hit areas.
Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian oil tanker linked to Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, marking the first known attack of this kind so far from Ukraine, according to a source in Ukraine’s Security Service.
EU leaders have approved a decision to raise joint debt in order to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial support for the period 2026–2027, equivalent to roughly BGN 176 billion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that it is in Europe’s interest to continue supporting Ukraine financially, warning that failure to do so could significantly escalate the conflict and spread the war to the EU.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich must finally follow through on his pledge to donate the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club to humanitarian causes linked to Ukraine, or face legal action by
Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again said that Moscow would prefer a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, while warning that Russia is prepared to continue expanding its control by force
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has confirmed that, in the event of another Russian attack on Ukraine, the United States will respond militarily
Bulgaria's Strategic Role in the EU's Drone Wall Defense Initiative
When Politics Means Violence