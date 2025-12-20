Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Port Kills 8, Impacts Besarabian Bulgarian Communities

The number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast has increased to eight, while 27 others have been injured, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

The attack took place on the evening of 19 December, when Russian forces launched a large-scale ballistic missile strike against a port facility in the Odesa Oblast. Emergency services said the missiles hit the area directly, with several of the victims traveling on a passenger bus that was caught at the epicenter of the explosion.

As a result of the strike, multiple cargo trucks parked near the port caught fire, while nearby passenger vehicles were also damaged. Rescue teams responded overnight, and all fires have since been fully extinguished. Earlier information indicated seven fatalities and 15 wounded, but updated data confirmed higher casualties following rescue and medical assessments.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper stated that the port facility was subjected to a “massive” ballistic missile attack. Ukraine’s Air Force had issued a warning of an incoming ballistic missile threat shortly after 9:00 p.m. local time, with explosions reported in the region minutes later.

The port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast has been repeatedly targeted throughout the war. Recent Russian strikes in the region have caused prolonged power outages and disrupted water supply for residents. The night before the port attack, Russian drones struck transportation infrastructure, damaging a bridge on the M15 Odesa–Reni highway. The damage prompted neighboring Moldova to temporarily close nearby border checkpoints, complicating cross-border traffic and logistics.

Governor Kiper noted that despite the constant bombardment, local authorities and emergency services are working to maintain transport routes and ensure civilian safety. He previously described a separate overnight attack on 13 December as one of the largest since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The ongoing strikes also directly affect the Besarabian Bulgarian community living in Odesa Oblast, particularly in districts close to key transport corridors and port facilities. Many ethnic Bulgarians in the region rely on port-related activities, cross-border trade, and road connections for their livelihoods. Repeated attacks, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to transport routes increase economic pressure on these communities, while the broader security situation continues to force families to live under constant threat of missile and drone strikes.

Russia has continued to target civilian and critical infrastructure across Ukraine, including energy systems, transport hubs, and ports, as part of its wider campaign, with southern regions such as Odesa Oblast remaining among the most frequently hit areas.