Bulgaria’s Parliament Begins Three-Week Holiday Until January 10
Bulgaria’s National Assembly is entering a three-week recess, with MPs set to return on January 10, 2026.
The last plenary session of the 51st parliament was held today. Deputy Speaker Kostadin Angelov confirmed that the break will begin on Monday, December 22, and continue through early January. The next scheduled plenary session is set for Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
Earlier in the day, President Rumen Radev stated that he plans to hand over the exploratory mandate following the New Year.
Murder Probe Draws Spotlight to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria
Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, has urged caution against speculation and political interpretations regarding her son’s detention, stressing that any assessments should rely solely on official court decisions
Bulgaria Stays Out as Europe Launches War Damage Compensation Commission for Ukraine
Bulgaria has opted not to join the newly established International Claims Commission for Ukraine, an initiative created under the Council of Europe to evaluate and determine compensation for destruction, loss, and injuries caused by Russian aggression.
Bulgaria: Budget Uncertainty Comes To An End (For Now)
After weeks of tension, public protests and shifting budget drafts, the immediate budget crisis has been resolved. For the fourth time since the pandemic, the country will begin the year operating under an extended budget framework.
Bulgarian Journalists Rally Against bTV Decision to Remove Morning Show Hosts
The Association of European Journalists in Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has called on journalists and citizens to take part in a protest in support of bTV morning show presenters Maria Tsantsarova and Zlatimir Yochev.
'Revival' Challenges Bulgaria's Parliament Over Euro Referendum and Ukraine Aid
The Bulgarian political party "Revival" announced plans to challenge the National Assembly's recent decisions at the Constitutional Court.
Bulgaria's Borissov: Machines or Paper, GERB Will Win Anyway
In a recent Facebook address, GERB leader Boyko Borissov dismissed concerns over the choice of voting methods for upcoming elections