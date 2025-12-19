Bulgaria’s Parliament Begins Three-Week Holiday Until January 10

Bulgaria’s National Assembly is entering a three-week recess, with MPs set to return on January 10, 2026.

The last plenary session of the 51st parliament was held today. Deputy Speaker Kostadin Angelov confirmed that the break will begin on Monday, December 22, and continue through early January. The next scheduled plenary session is set for Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Earlier in the day, President Rumen Radev stated that he plans to hand over the exploratory mandate following the New Year.