Macron: Europe Must Reopen Direct Talks with Putin to Secure Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that Europe must establish a direct channel of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that engagement with Moscow is necessary to complement ongoing US-led negotiations on Ukraine.

Speaking after EU leaders approved €90 billion in aid for Ukraine over the next two years, funded from the EU budget, Macron said that Europeans need to find a framework to re-engage with Russia in a transparent manner, with Ukraine involved in the process. He noted that if Europeans fail to speak directly to Moscow, negotiations risk being conducted indirectly, with negotiators discussing matters with Russia without proper European coordination.

Macron framed the approach as essential for achieving lasting peace, stating: “Either a durable peace will result from current negotiations, or we must identify ways for Europeans to re-establish dialogue with Russia - in transparency and alongside Ukraine.”

The remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated on 18 December that he believes negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are nearing a potential outcome. Macron’s comments underline the EU’s recognition that, alongside financial and military support for Kyiv, diplomatic engagement with Moscow remains a critical component of resolving the conflict.