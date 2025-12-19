Macron: Europe Must Reopen Direct Talks with Putin to Secure Peace

World » EU | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:48
Bulgaria: Macron: Europe Must Reopen Direct Talks with Putin to Secure Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that Europe must establish a direct channel of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that engagement with Moscow is necessary to complement ongoing US-led negotiations on Ukraine.

Speaking after EU leaders approved €90 billion in aid for Ukraine over the next two years, funded from the EU budget, Macron said that Europeans need to find a framework to re-engage with Russia in a transparent manner, with Ukraine involved in the process. He noted that if Europeans fail to speak directly to Moscow, negotiations risk being conducted indirectly, with negotiators discussing matters with Russia without proper European coordination.

Macron framed the approach as essential for achieving lasting peace, stating: “Either a durable peace will result from current negotiations, or we must identify ways for Europeans to re-establish dialogue with Russia - in transparency and alongside Ukraine.

The remarks came shortly after US President Donald Trump indicated on 18 December that he believes negotiations to end the war in Ukraine are nearing a potential outcome. Macron’s comments underline the EU’s recognition that, alongside financial and military support for Kyiv, diplomatic engagement with Moscow remains a critical component of resolving the conflict.

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Stays Out as Europe Launches War Damage Compensation Commission for Ukraine

Bulgaria has opted not to join the newly established International Claims Commission for Ukraine, an initiative created under the Council of Europe to evaluate and determine compensation for destruction, loss, and injuries caused by Russian aggression.

Politics | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 11:04

Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Port Kills 8, Impacts Besarabian Bulgarian Communities

The number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast has increased to eight, while 27 others have been injured, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

World » Ukraine | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:41

Putin Claims 'No More Wars' If the West Accepts Russia’s Demands

Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined what he described as the condition under which there would be no further wars, saying Moscow expects respect and recognition of its interests in order to avoid future “special military operations”, the term us

World » Russia | December 19, 2025, Friday // 15:06

'Revival' Challenges Bulgaria's Parliament Over Euro Referendum and Ukraine Aid

The Bulgarian political party "Revival" announced plans to challenge the National Assembly’s recent decisions at the Constitutional Court. The party intends to contest the parliament’s rejection of President Rumen Radev’s proposal to hold a referendum on

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 14:17

No Compromise: Putin Sticks to Maximalist Terms on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow’s uncompromising stance on peace talks with Ukraine during his annual end-of-year press conference on December 19, insisting that any negotiations must be based on Russia’s maximalist conditions.

World » Russia | December 19, 2025, Friday // 12:19

Russian Assets Off the Table, EU Shows Weakness but Approves €90bn Support for Ukraine

EU leaders have approved a decision to raise joint debt in order to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial support for the period 2026–2027, equivalent to roughly BGN 176 billion

World » Ukraine | December 19, 2025, Friday // 09:46
More from EU

All Seven Bulgarian Candidates Cleared for European Prosecutor Hearing

All seven Bulgarian nominees for the post of European Prosecutor have been cleared to take part in a public hearing

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 15:13

EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Could Boost Bulgarian Auto Parts and Brandy Exports

The European Parliament in Strasbourg approved on Tuesday a measure to introduce a temporary “sudden brake” on the EU-Mercosur trade agreemen

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 08:44

Europe Moves to Beat Russia with 'Military Schengen' - Troops Could Cross Borders in 24 Hours

The European Parliament has called for a “military Schengen” to enhance the EU’s ability to respond rapidly to potential threats, particularly amid Russia’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine.

World » EU | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 08:08

Britain and EU agree on UK’s return to Erasmus Student Exchange Programme

Britain and the European Union have reached an agreement under which the United Kingdom will return to the Erasmus student exchange programme, nearly five years after withdrawing following Brexit

World » EU | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 16:17

Europe Breaks Energy Ties with Moscow as Russian Gas and Oil Face Phaseout

The European Union has taken a decisive step toward ending its dependence on Russian energy supplies, after the European Parliament approved legislation setting out a gradual phaseout of Russian natural gas imports

World » EU | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:20

EU Launches First-Ever Plan to Make Housing More Affordable

The European Commission has unveiled the first comprehensive European Affordable Housing Plan, aimed at tackling the continent’s growing housing challenges

World » EU | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:04
