Sofia Launches Green Ticket Weekend to Combat Air Pollution

December 19, 2025, Friday
Bulgaria: Sofia Launches Green Ticket Weekend to Combat Air Pollution

Sofia Municipality has announced the introduction of a Green ticket for public transport for the weekend of December 20–22, 2025, due to high pollution levels and predicted fog formation. During the same period, parking in metro buffer lots will be free for both residents and visitors of the capital.

The preventive measure is based on forecasts from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), which predict calm atmospheric conditions that could trap pollutants near the ground. Unlike past reactive approaches, the administration under Mayor Vasil Terziev is taking early action to mitigate the effects of poor air quality.

Although NIMH predicts that calm conditions will end by Monday, the Green ticket remains valid on December 22 to maximize the initiative’s effectiveness. Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nadezhda Bobcheva encouraged citizens to plan their trips accordingly, leave private vehicles at home, and rely on public transport to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

The Green ticket costs 1 leva (approximately €0.51) and is valid for a full day, including night transport. Tickets can be purchased in several ways: validating a bank card directly on the vehicle, buying from drivers, online via the CGM portal, or at the ticket offices of the Central Municipal Government and the Metropolitan Municipality, either as paper tickets or loaded electronically onto a card.

Sofia Municipality appeals to citizens for responsible behavior, urging them to minimize car usage, avoid burning waste both indoors and outdoors, and report any violations to 112 or the Sofia Inspectorate. The full list of frequently asked questions and further guidance on the Green ticket can be found on the Central Municipal Government website.

