First of Its Kind: Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Tanker in Mediterranean

World » UKRAINE | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:20
Bulgaria: First of Its Kind: Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Tanker in Mediterranean

Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian oil tanker linked to Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, marking the first known attack of this kind so far from Ukraine, according to a source in Ukraine’s Security Service.

The operation took place in neutral waters more than 2,000 kilometers from Ukrainian territory and was described by the source as unprecedented. The tanker, identified as Qendil, sustained critical damage and is no longer capable of being used for its original purpose.

According to the information provided, the strike was carried out as part of a multi-stage special operation using aerial drones operated by the SBU’s Alpha unit, also referred to as Centre A. Video footage released by the source shows several explosions on a vessel said to be the Qendil, although the footage and the claim could not be independently verified. Russian authorities have not commented on the incident, and neither side typically acknowledges losses in the war.

The source said the tanker was being used to circumvent international sanctions and generate revenue that helped finance Russia’s war against Ukraine. On this basis, the SBU considers the vessel a legitimate military target under international law and the laws and customs of war.

It was stressed that the tanker was empty at the time of the strike, meaning the operation did not pose a risk to the marine environment or surrounding region.

Russia’s shadow fleet consists of oil tankers operating through obscure ownership structures, flags of convenience, and irregular shipping practices, allowing Russian oil to be transported despite Western sanctions.

Facing a disadvantage in manpower and heavy weapons on the front line, Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced long-range drones to hit targets deep inside Russia, in occupied Ukrainian territories, and at sea, as part of a broader effort to weaken Moscow’s war infrastructure.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up attacks against Russian oil shipping. In late November, the SBU claimed responsibility for strikes on two sanctioned tankers, Kairos and Virat, near Turkey’s Black Sea coast. On December 10, the service said it had used Sea Baby naval drones to hit another shadow fleet tanker in the Black Sea, also causing severe damage.

The latest strike in the Mediterranean, Ukrainian officials say, is intended to send a message that vessels used to support Russia’s war effort can be targeted wherever they operate.

Tags: drones, Russian, Mediterranean, Ukrainian

Related Articles:

Russia Ends Military Agreements with Bulgaria and 10 Other NATO Countries

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree instructing the Defense Ministry to end a series of military agreements with 11 Western nations, including Germany, Britain, Poland, and Bulgaria, marking a significant shift in Moscow’s defense

World » Russia | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

Murder Probe Draws Spotlight to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, has urged caution against speculation and political interpretations regarding her son’s detention, stressing that any assessments should rely solely on official court decisions

Politics » Diplomacy | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:01

Bulgaria Signals Support for EU Plan to Use Frozen Russian Assets for Ukrainian Loan

Bulgaria has indicated that it will back the use of frozen Russian assets to fund a loan for Ukraine, provided that such a measure is agreed upon by other European Union (EU) countries

Politics | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 12:03

UK to Abramovich: Hand Over Chelsea Billions to Ukraine or Face Court

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has warned that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich must finally follow through on his pledge to donate the proceeds from the sale of Chelsea Football Club to humanitarian causes linked to Ukraine, or face legal action by

World » Ukraine | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 10:15

Europe Breaks Energy Ties with Moscow as Russian Gas and Oil Face Phaseout

The European Union has taken a decisive step toward ending its dependence on Russian energy supplies, after the European Parliament approved legislation setting out a gradual phaseout of Russian natural gas imports

World » EU | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:20

US Will Strike Russia if Ukraine Is Attacked Again

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has confirmed that, in the event of another Russian attack on Ukraine, the United States will respond militarily

World » Ukraine | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 12:07
More from Ukraine

Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Port Kills 8, Impacts Besarabian Bulgarian Communities

The number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast has increased to eight, while 27 others have been injured, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

World » Ukraine | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:41

Russian Assets Off the Table, EU Shows Weakness but Approves €90bn Support for Ukraine

EU leaders have approved a decision to raise joint debt in order to provide Ukraine with €90 billion in financial support for the period 2026–2027, equivalent to roughly BGN 176 billion

World » Ukraine | December 19, 2025, Friday // 09:46

'Europe Will Pay in Blood' if Ukraine Funding Stops - Zelensky’s Stark Warning

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that it is in Europe’s interest to continue supporting Ukraine financially, warning that failure to do so could significantly escalate the conflict and spread the war to the EU.

World » Ukraine | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:32

Putin Threatens to Grab More Territory by Force if Talks Collapse - US Threatens with Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin has once again said that Moscow would prefer a diplomatic solution to the war in Ukraine, while warning that Russia is prepared to continue expanding its control by force

World » Ukraine | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 15:31

