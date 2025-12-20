First of Its Kind: Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Tanker in Mediterranean

Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian oil tanker linked to Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, marking the first known attack of this kind so far from Ukraine, according to a source in Ukraine’s Security Service.

The operation took place in neutral waters more than 2,000 kilometers from Ukrainian territory and was described by the source as unprecedented. The tanker, identified as Qendil, sustained critical damage and is no longer capable of being used for its original purpose.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces raided a Russian dark fleet tanker, with heavy bomber drones striking the ship repeatedly.



The catch: Ukraine’s SBU Alfa team carried out the strike over 2000 km from Ukrainian shores, deep in the Mediterranean Sea. pic.twitter.com/tqD1WwHXq3 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) December 19, 2025

According to the information provided, the strike was carried out as part of a multi-stage special operation using aerial drones operated by the SBU’s Alpha unit, also referred to as Centre A. Video footage released by the source shows several explosions on a vessel said to be the Qendil, although the footage and the claim could not be independently verified. Russian authorities have not commented on the incident, and neither side typically acknowledges losses in the war.

The source said the tanker was being used to circumvent international sanctions and generate revenue that helped finance Russia’s war against Ukraine. On this basis, the SBU considers the vessel a legitimate military target under international law and the laws and customs of war.

It was stressed that the tanker was empty at the time of the strike, meaning the operation did not pose a risk to the marine environment or surrounding region.

Russia’s shadow fleet consists of oil tankers operating through obscure ownership structures, flags of convenience, and irregular shipping practices, allowing Russian oil to be transported despite Western sanctions.

Facing a disadvantage in manpower and heavy weapons on the front line, Ukraine has increasingly relied on domestically produced long-range drones to hit targets deep inside Russia, in occupied Ukrainian territories, and at sea, as part of a broader effort to weaken Moscow’s war infrastructure.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has stepped up attacks against Russian oil shipping. In late November, the SBU claimed responsibility for strikes on two sanctioned tankers, Kairos and Virat, near Turkey’s Black Sea coast. On December 10, the service said it had used Sea Baby naval drones to hit another shadow fleet tanker in the Black Sea, also causing severe damage.

The latest strike in the Mediterranean, Ukrainian officials say, is intended to send a message that vessels used to support Russia’s war effort can be targeted wherever they operate.