Putin Claims 'No More Wars' If the West Accepts Russia’s Demands

World » RUSSIA | December 19, 2025, Friday // 15:06
Russian President Vladimir Putin has outlined what he described as the condition under which there would be no further wars, saying Moscow expects respect and recognition of its interests in order to avoid future “special military operations”, the term used by Russian authorities for the war against Ukraine.

Speaking during a live Kremlin-organised broadcast, Putin said Russia would refrain from launching new military campaigns if it is treated “on equal footing” and its security concerns are taken seriously. According to him, this includes an end to what he called deception over NATO’s eastward expansion, which he again described as a direct disregard for Russia’s interests. He rejected claims that Moscow intends to attack Europe, calling such statements absurd and driven by domestic political agendas aimed at portraying Russia as an enemy.

Putin also claimed he remains open to cooperation with the United Kingdom, European countries and the United States, but only on the basis of mutual respect and equality, which he argued would benefit all sides.

During the same broadcast, Putin dismissed any personal responsibility for the deaths caused by the war in Ukraine. Responding to a question about potential accountability if he were to reject peace proposals linked to US President Donald Trump, Putin insisted that Russia did not initiate the conflict and therefore does not consider itself responsible for the casualties. He repeated long-standing Kremlin narratives, including claims about a “coup” in Ukraine in 2014 and alleged failures to implement the Minsk agreements, arguing that Russia was forced to use its armed forces to end a war supposedly started by Kyiv with Western backing.

Putin reiterated that he does not currently see Ukraine as ready to end the conflict, primarily because, in his words, Kyiv refuses to discuss territorial issues. At the same time, he acknowledged what he described as certain signals suggesting Ukraine may be willing to engage in some form of dialogue. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump said talks aimed at ending the war were “getting close to something”.

The Russian leader also commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to the front line near Kupiansk, where Zelensky recorded a video by the city’s entrance sign. Putin initially claimed he had not followed the incident, but then referred to Zelensky as a “talented actor”. He suggested that if Ukrainian forces truly controlled Kupiansk, Zelensky should have gone further into the city, adding sarcastically that drones from both sides are constantly circling the area, making casual movement impossible.

Putin repeated claims that Russian forces are advancing along the entire front line and alleged that Kupiansk is under Russian control, despite Ukrainian counterattacks in the area. He also stated that Russia had captured Siversk and that Ukrainian attempts to regain control of Pokrovsk had failed. According to Putin, Moscow expects further military “successes” before the end of the year.

Earlier in December, Putin publicly invited foreign journalists to visit contested cities such as Pokrovsk and Kupiansk to demonstrate what he claimed was Russian control. Ukrainian officials, however, reported a successful counteroffensive near Kupiansk and the encirclement of a Russian unit in the area. Zelensky said his visit to the front was meant to expose what he described as false Russian claims about territorial gains and to show Ukraine’s partners the reality on the ground.

