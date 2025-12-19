Bulgarian Journalists Rally Against bTV Decision to Remove Morning Show Hosts

The Association of European Journalists in Bulgaria (AEJ-Bulgaria) has called on journalists and citizens to take part in a protest in support of bTV morning show presenters Maria Tsantsarova and Zlatimir Yochev. The demonstration is scheduled for today, December 19, at 6:00 p.m. in the parking area in front of the bTV editorial office.

The appeal follows widely circulated information that Tsantsarova has been removed as a host of the morning programme “This Morning”, with indications that her co-host Yochev has also been taken off the air. AEJ says Tsantsarova has been subjected to political pressure for years and that the organization has repeatedly defended her publicly. In recent months, according to AEJ, a sustained campaign has been conducted against her in tabloid outlets, including articles openly calling for her dismissal.

Although AEJ was unable to obtain official confirmation from bTV management, the association says it has reliable information that the decision was communicated internally to the newsroom. This lack of transparency has raised serious concerns within the journalistic community.

AEJ warns that the case risks becoming another example of the gradual removal of critical voices from national television. The organization urges bTV’s management to take a decision that serves the public interest and complies with Bulgarian legislation and European standards on freedom of expression. AEJ recalls that Bulgaria is bound by the European Media Freedom Regulation, which protects both public and private media from political interference. According to the association, the developments surrounding Tsantsarova give the impression of yet another instance of direct political pressure against independent journalism.

Journalists from bTV, colleagues from other media, and citizens concerned about democratic standards are being called on to show solidarity by joining the protest. AEJ says the demonstration is meant to send a clear signal that tolerance for political control over the media has been exhausted.

The protest is also expected to test whether bTV will cover the event live in its 7:00 p.m. main news broadcast.

Information about Tsantsarova’s removal has so far been based on unofficial sources. Neither bTV’s press office nor the newly appointed head of news and current affairs, Asen Ivanov, has publicly commented. The issue has nevertheless triggered strong reactions on social media. Political figures from “Spasi Sofia” and representatives of the journalistic community have urged the television to resist pressure and protect editorial independence. Writer Radoslav Bimbalov described the situation as part of a broader attack on free journalism in Bulgaria.

Further details later emerged confirming that the decision had been announced to the newsroom. According to sources, both Tsantsarova and Yochev have been removed, and the programme will air with different hosts from Monday. The news was first reported by “Capital”. A representative of bTV’s marketing department confirmed that a conversation had taken place with Tsantsarova but declined to comment on its content. Neither Asen Ivanov nor Tsantsarova herself responded to requests for comment.

AEJ organized the protest in solidarity with both presenters, emphasizing that Tsantsarova has long been targeted by political actors. The association reiterated its concern about the shrinking space for critical journalism on Bulgarian national television.

Maria Tsantsarova has co-hosted “This Morning” since 2023. The programme is bTV’s flagship public affairs show, focusing on current political and social issues. She is widely known for her confrontational interviews with politicians. Toward the end of 2024, she became the target of two high-profile smear campaigns by Revival leader Kostadin Kostadinov and TISP leader Slavi Trifonov. In recent weeks, tabloids such as “Filter” and “Weekend” published claims about her imminent removal, later amplified by other outlets.

Tensions surrounding the programme have also become visible on air. On December 10, during a large anti-government protest, Tsantsarova appeared on screen holding a glass bearing the message “Time to make real change” instead of the usual bTV-branded one. Days earlier, she announced an interview with Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev by remarking that while protests and counter-protests were unfolding, the channel had chosen to discuss viruses. She and Yochev also revealed on air that the show’s editor-in-chief had requested the full broadcast of a video statement by GERB leader Boyko Borisov, despite its message being immediately clear.

The editor-in-chief of bTV news, Asen Ivanov, previously worked at TV7, a channel financed by the now-bankrupt Corporate Commercial Bank. After the collapse of the bank and TV7, journalists from the channel publicly distanced themselves from figures associated with it.

The case prompted political reactions as well. WCC-DB MP Ivaylo Mirchev stated from the parliamentary rostrum that an independent journalist had been removed from a private media outlet allegedly influenced by Delyan Peevski, arguing that financial pressure is used to shape editorial content. Politicians from the opposition echoed similar concerns online. GERB’s Denitsa Sacheva called on bTV to issue an official statement to avoid speculation.

Simona Veleva, chair of the Council for Electronic Media, warned that removing presenters for being critical of politicians is extremely harmful to democracy and contributes to Bulgaria’s low ranking on press freedom. She stressed the need for clear explanations, especially amid heightened public tensions.

Tsantsarova has been part of the bTV team since 2013. Beyond her work as a presenter, she is known for investigative reports, including cases involving misuse of donor funds and exposing disinformation campaigns related to vaccines by politicians who themselves had been vaccinated.