Bulgaria Sees Record Gold Rush in 2025 as Prices Soar Nearly 60%

Business | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Sees Record Gold Rush in 2025 as Prices Soar Nearly 60% PickPic

2025 marked a historic year for investment gold, both globally and in Bulgaria, with record prices and growing investor interest. Over the past 12 months, gold surged nearly 60% year-on-year, setting more than 50 new price peaks, confirming its position as one of the best-performing assets. Despite a brief correction in October, the market has clearly entered a sustained bullish phase.

At the start of 2025, gold traded slightly above USD2,600 per troy ounce (approximately €2,500/BGN 4,890 per ounce), climbing to around USD4,300 per ounce (€4,160/BGN 8,140) by year’s end. The first phase of growth was fueled by expectations of major reforms under the new U.S. presidency. In April, the announcement of a renewed stage in the U.S.-China trade tensions prompted a temporary dip, but prices quickly rebounded, staying mostly between USD3,200 and USD3,400 per ounce (€3,100–€3,130/BGN 6,060–6,120) through the summer. By mid-October, gold reached a new all-time high above USD4,300, followed by a moderate correction before stabilizing toward year-end.

According to the World Gold Council, three main drivers powered gold’s 2025 performance: geopolitical uncertainty accounted for roughly 12 percentage points of annual growth, a weak dollar combined with lower interest rates added about 10 points, and price momentum plus new investor inflows contributed another 9 points. The broader macroeconomic backdrop, including high global debt and potential looser monetary policy, further supported gold’s appeal.

Central banks emerged as a significant, though partly hidden, source of demand. Analysis by Société Générale suggests that official declarations underestimate actual purchases, particularly by China. Over the past three years, central banks may have acquired at least 600 tons annually without public reporting, highlighting a substantial underlying demand in the global market.

Bulgaria also saw record interest in investment gold in 2025. Sales of physical gold rose 70% compared to 2024, while the number of Bulgarian investors grew by around 30%, according to Tavex and the annual survey “How Bulgarians Save.” Investors range from small-scale buyers acquiring 1 gram monthly to clients making substantial purchases at once, all seeking a safe store of value amid economic uncertainty and high liquidity.

In Bulgaria, gold bars remain the most popular investment product, led by 50-gram bars, followed by 100-gram bars, 1-troy ounce bars, and 20-gram bars. Even 1-gram bars, part of a financial education initiative, performed strongly, surpassing 1-ounce investment coins in sales volume. However, the 1-ounce coins continue to be favored for their liquidity and international recognition.

Max Baklayan from Tavex emphasizes that for Bulgarian investors, gold represents security, preservation of wealth, and financial stability in volatile times. Looking ahead, ongoing geopolitical risks, expectations of monetary easing, and continued central bank demand suggest that gold will remain a key investment globally and in Bulgaria in 2026.

Source: Tavex press release

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: investment, gold, prices, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Welcomes Astronomical Winter with Snow and Cooler Temperatures

Astronomical winter officially begins in Bulgaria on Sunday, December 21, at 5:03 p.m. local time, marking the shortest day of the year. In Sofia, daylight will last just 9 hours and 3 minutes, according to Pencho Markishki from the Institute of Astronomy

Society » Environment | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 13:24

Russia Ends Military Agreements with Bulgaria and 10 Other NATO Countries

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree instructing the Defense Ministry to end a series of military agreements with 11 Western nations, including Germany, Britain, Poland, and Bulgaria, marking a significant shift in Moscow’s defense

World » Russia | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

Murder Probe Draws Spotlight to the Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria

Ukrainian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Olesya Ilashchuk, has urged caution against speculation and political interpretations regarding her son’s detention, stressing that any assessments should rely solely on official court decisions

Politics » Diplomacy | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:01

Bulgaria Stays Out as Europe Launches War Damage Compensation Commission for Ukraine

Bulgaria has opted not to join the newly established International Claims Commission for Ukraine, an initiative created under the Council of Europe to evaluate and determine compensation for destruction, loss, and injuries caused by Russian aggression.

Politics | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 11:04

Bulgaria: Weekend Vignette Overturned after Court Finds Faulty Euro Conversion

The Supreme Administrative Court in Bulgaria has struck down part of the government decree that introduced the so-called weekend vignette, citing an error in the conversion of its price into euros. The ruling affects only the provision that set the vignet

Society | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:44

Bulgaria: Budget Uncertainty Comes To An End (For Now)

After weeks of tension, public protests and shifting budget drafts, the immediate budget crisis has been resolved. For the fourth time since the pandemic, the country will begin the year operating under an extended budget framework.

Politics | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:34
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Fiscal Council Urges Caution as Bulgaria’s 2026 Budget Shows Persistent Deficit

The Fiscal Council has urged a more cautious approach to planning Bulgaria's state finances in its analysis of the revised 2026 Budget, which was rejected by parliament on Wednesday.

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 15:27

Trade Shortfalls Deepen as Bulgaria Posts Biggest Monthly Current Account Deficit Since 2022

In October 2025, Bulgaria recorded a current account deficit of 1.0646 billion euros, marking the largest monthly shortfall since September 2022, according to preliminary data from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on the country’s balance of payments

Business » Finance | December 19, 2025, Friday // 07:56

Varna Gains Direct Flights to Rome, Boosting Connectivity with Italy

Wizz Air, a leading airline in Bulgaria, has announced a new direct route connecting Varna with Rome’s Fiumicino Airport

Business » Tourism | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:26

Fitch Revises Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Projections but Confirms Eurozone Path

Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook for Bulgaria’s public finances downward, increasing its projections for future budget deficits, while keeping the country’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at BBB+ with a stable outlook.

Business » Finance | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 16:12

From Lev to Euro: What Shoppers and Traders Need to Know in January

With just 15 days remaining until Bulgaria adopts the euro, preparations for the switch to the single currency are intensifying

Business » Finance | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 13:00

Bulgarian MEP on Belene NPP: 'EU Questions Why Project Remains Incomplete'

In a recent interview on Dir.bg’s program "The European Parliament in Focus," Tsvetelina Penkova, MEP from the S&D Group, addressed growing tensions between the European Commission (EC) and the European Parliament (EP)

Business » Energy | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 08:30
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria