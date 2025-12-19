'Revival' Challenges Bulgaria's Parliament Over Euro Referendum and Ukraine Aid

The Bulgarian political party "Revival" announced plans to challenge the National Assembly’s recent decisions at the Constitutional Court. The party intends to contest the parliament’s rejection of President Rumen Radev’s proposal to hold a referendum on adopting the euro, as well as the approval of government financial aid to Ukraine.

Speaking outside the National Assembly, party leader Kostadin Kostadinov explained that the complaint responds to lawmakers’ refusal to allow a national referendum asking: “Do you agree that Bulgaria should introduce the European currency 'euro' in 2026?” Kostadinov emphasized that the decision undermines the constitutional rights of Bulgarian citizens.

Additionally, "Revival" aims to overturn a recent government decision, made by the outgoing cabinet, to provide at least 1.2 billion leva (€612 million) in aid to Ukraine. Kostadinov argued that this action was illegitimate, as the caretaker government no longer represents the Bulgarian electorate. He further criticized parliament for descending into internal disputes and suggested it should cease legislative activity immediately.