Bulgaria's Borissov: Machines or Paper, GERB Will Win Anyway

In a recent Facebook address, GERB leader Boyko Borissov dismissed concerns over the choice of voting methods for upcoming elections, stating that whether ballots are counted by machines or on paper makes no difference to his party. “GERB has won under both systems. Whatever is decided, it doesn’t matter to us,” he affirmed.

Borissov highlighted what he described as the government’s accomplishments over the past 11 months, including Bulgaria’s successful entry into the eurozone and Schengen, improved tax collection, and securing more than €4 billion under the EU Recovery Plan. He concluded by expressing confidence that GERB will remain the leading political force in the next elections.