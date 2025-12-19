Citizens Wanted: Volunteers to Protect Bulgaria’s Upcoming Elections

Politics | December 19, 2025, Friday // 12:07
Bulgaria: Citizens Wanted: Volunteers to Protect Bulgaria’s Upcoming Elections

The opposition party “We Continue Change” (WCC) has launched a campaign to recruit volunteers to serve as guarantors of fair elections, under the slogan “It will happen this way.” The initiative aims to ensure that Bulgaria’s elections are conducted transparently and without irregularities, following the resignation of the previous leadership under Borissov and Peevski. According to the party, this is a historic opportunity for citizens to strengthen democracy and protect the integrity of the vote.

The campaign invites every adult citizen to register for one of four volunteer roles on election day. The first is “Guardian of the vote,” where volunteers act as authorized representatives of a coalition, present at polling stations throughout the day and during counting, monitoring for any violations, collecting protocol copies, and filing reports or complaints.

The second role involves “Video surveillance during the count,” monitoring the live video stream of the vote counting process, checking for irregularities, and submitting reports. The third position, “Video reporter on election day,” entails recording activities around polling stations, including vote buying, crowding, suspicious behavior, and other breaches of election rules.

The fourth volunteer function is “Drone operator on election day,” responsible for aerial monitoring of areas around polling stations to detect organized removal of voters, crowding, or other violations of the Election Code.

WCC urges all citizens committed to fair and transparent elections, free from vote buying or manipulation, to join the campaign and act as guardians of the vote. Registration is open online at: https://community.promeni.bg/nehranipraseto.

