Trump Pulls the Plug on Green Card Lottery After Campus Massacre

World | December 19, 2025, Friday // 11:03
Bulgaria: Trump Pulls the Plug on Green Card Lottery After Campus Massacre

President Donald Trump has ordered a suspension of the U.S. diversity visa lottery program, following the shootings at Brown University and MIT carried out by Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente. The Homeland Security Secretary, Kristi Noem, confirmed the directive on the social platform X, stating that the suspect “should never have been allowed in our country.”

Valente, 48, is accused of killing two students at Brown University and an MIT professor, and wounding nine others. Authorities reported that he died Thursday evening from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to a Providence police affidavit, Valente initially entered the United States on a student visa in 2000, before later receiving a diversity immigrant visa in 2017 and obtaining legal permanent residence. His whereabouts between leaving Brown in 2001 and obtaining the visa are unclear.

The diversity visa program, also known as the green card lottery, grants up to 50,000 green cards annually to individuals from countries underrepresented in the U.S., many of which are in Africa. The program is managed by Congress, and winners must undergo standard consular vetting and interviews. For the 2025 lottery, nearly 20 million people applied, with 131,000 selected including spouses. Portuguese citizens were allocated only 38 slots.

Noem emphasized that the lottery winner vetting process failed in this case, linking it to Valente’s ability to enter the U.S. The suspension reflects Trump’s longstanding opposition to the diversity visa program, which he has criticized as a pathway that undermines national security.

Observers note that Trump has historically used incidents of violence to push stricter immigration policies. Following a fatal attack by an Afghan national on U.S. National Guard members in November, his administration imposed broad restrictions on immigration from Afghanistan and other countries. Trump’s approach also includes efforts to limit legal immigration avenues, and his administration continues to challenge birthright citizenship in the Supreme Court.

The diversity visa program remains a significant channel for legal immigration. Lottery winners, once selected, undergo rigorous vetting and interviews to receive a green card, facing the same requirements as other permanent resident applicants. The suspension could affect tens of thousands of applicants worldwide, as the program remains one of the few pathways for citizens from underrepresented nations to legally settle in the United States.

In euros, the total annual value of 50,000 green cards, assuming an approximate administrative cost of $10,000 per applicant including processing and consular services, would equate to roughly €4.9 billion (≈ BGN 9.7 billion). This figure highlights the scale of resources involved in administering the lottery each year.

Trump’s suspension is expected to face legal challenges, as the diversity visa lottery is established by federal law, and its suspension raises questions about executive authority and the scope of immigration control during national emergencies.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: green card, Trump, lottery, shootings

Related Articles:

Trump Declares Victory After First Year Back, Shrugs Off Voters’ Economic Fears

US President Donald Trump used a pre-holiday address from the White House on Wednesday to present his first year back in office as a success

World | December 18, 2025, Thursday // 10:07

'Largest Armada Ever': Trump Moves to Choke Off Venezuela’s Oil Exports

US President Donald Trump announced a sharp escalation of pressure on Venezuela, ordering what he described as a “total and complete blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving the country.

World | December 17, 2025, Wednesday // 09:18

Trump Designates Fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Directs Federal Crackdown on Cartels

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) signed an Executive Order officially designating illicit fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as weapons of mass destruction (WMD)

World | December 16, 2025, Tuesday // 10:34

Trump Says US Aims to Eventually Resolve War in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington that he expects the war in Ukraine to be resolved eventually

World » Ukraine | December 5, 2025, Friday // 11:18

Survey: Europeans Increasingly View Trump as a Direct Threat to the Continent

Nearly half of Europeans now regard Donald Trump as a direct adversary

World » EU | December 4, 2025, Thursday // 10:37

Trump Must Not Invade Venezuela

Most reasonable voices advocating against a US invasion of Venezuela don’t think Maduro is great. They are simply against the invasion

Novinite Insider » Opinions | December 3, 2025, Wednesday // 13:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Russia Ends Military Agreements with Bulgaria and 10 Other NATO Countries

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a decree instructing the Defense Ministry to end a series of military agreements with 11 Western nations, including Germany, Britain, Poland, and Bulgaria, marking a significant shift in Moscow’s defense

World » Russia | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 12:02

US Justice Department Releases First Batch of Heavily Redacted Epstein Files

The US Department of Justice on Friday released a substantial collection of documents related to investigations of the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, marking a significant development in a case that has long captivated public a

World | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 11:09

Operation Hawkeye Unleashed: US Hits Dozens of ISIS Targets After Americans Killed

US and Jordanian forces have carried out a major joint air operation against the Islamic State group in Syria, striking more than 70 ISIS-linked targets with over 100 precision-guided munitions, according to the US Central Command.

World | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 11:01

Russian Missile Strike on Odesa Port Kills 8, Impacts Besarabian Bulgarian Communities

The number of people killed in a Russian missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast has increased to eight, while 27 others have been injured, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

World » Ukraine | December 20, 2025, Saturday // 10:41

Macron: Europe Must Reopen Direct Talks with Putin to Secure Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that Europe must establish a direct channel of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that engagement with Moscow is necessary to complement ongoing US-led negotiations on Ukraine.

World » EU | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:48

First of Its Kind: Ukrainian Drone Attack Targets Russian Tanker in Mediterranean

Ukrainian drones have struck a Russian oil tanker linked to Moscow’s so-called shadow fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, marking the first known attack of this kind so far from Ukraine, according to a source in Ukraine’s Security Service.

World » Ukraine | December 19, 2025, Friday // 16:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria